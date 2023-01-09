✕ Close Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for the first time

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.

Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.

An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.

Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he returned to the scene of the crime around five hours after the stabbing frenzy.

For the first time, it emerged that one of the two surviving roommates overheard his chilling final words to the victims: “It’s OK, I’m going to help you.”

Dylan Mortensen told police she saw an intruder in the Moscow home at 4am, but didn’t call 911 for another eight hours.

A lawyer for the Goncalves family told Fox News Ms Mortensen had been “scared to death, and rightly so”.

Meanwhile, criminology classmates of Mr Kohberger told the Idaho Statesman he would become silent when the murders were raised in class.