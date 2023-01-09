Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.
The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.
Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.
An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.
Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he returned to the scene of the crime around five hours after the stabbing frenzy.
For the first time, it emerged that one of the two surviving roommates overheard his chilling final words to the victims: “It’s OK, I’m going to help you.”
Dylan Mortensen told police she saw an intruder in the Moscow home at 4am, but didn’t call 911 for another eight hours.
A lawyer for the Goncalves family told Fox News Ms Mortensen had been “scared to death, and rightly so”.
Meanwhile, criminology classmates of Mr Kohberger told the Idaho Statesman he would become silent when the murders were raised in class.
Authorities released an affidavit in support of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s arrest in the murders of four Idaho university students on Thursday as he appeared in court for his arraignment.
The affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - and what led investigators to identify Mr Kohberger as the suspect.
Bryan Kohberger may get the death penalty
The grieving parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students have called for the death penalty for the man accused of stabbing her and her three friends to death in a brutal knife attack.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves spoke to NewsNation on Thursday night just hours after they came face to face with their daughter’s accused killer Bryan Kohberger for the first time in court in Idaho.
Mr Goncalves said that justice for his daughter would mean the death penalty for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student, saying that “he has to pay” for what he allegedly did to Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” he said.
The devastated father said that he will eventually “forgive” his daughter’s killer but said that life in prison is not enough for his alleged crimes.
Unanswered questions in the Idaho murders case
For nearly eight weeks, the families of four slain University of Idaho students have waited in agony for answers about the unspeakable killings.
Hope of finally getting some clarity finally came last week with the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University. Days later, the probable cause affidavit outlining what led authorities to charge Mr Kohberger was made public, revealing horrifying details about the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the college town of Moscow.
Among the revelations in the 18-page document is that Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath that the killer left behind at the crime scene. The tan leather Kabar knife sheath, which featured the United States Marine Corps symbol, was discovered on Mogen’s bed next to her butchered body.
Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on the sheath with investigators able to trace it to him by matching it to DNA found on trash recovered from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, the affidavit states.
Mr Kohberger was also linked to the murders through his white Hyundai Elantra and through cellphone data.
But along with all of the new information outlined in the bombshell document came even more questions. Here they are.
How a student of criminology became an accused murder
Four years before the vicious murders of four University of Idaho students, the man now charged with taking their lives was lauded for helping save another.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been working as a part-time security officer for Pleasant Valley School District, where his mother was on staff, when a hall monitor – a grandmother – began having trouble breathing and losing consciousness. Security guard Luis Fuentes, according to the Pocono Record, dispatched Mr Kohberger to retrieve the school AED as fellow staffers and emergency personnel attended to their coworker.
Disaster was averted – but the incident still made the local paper in small-town Pennsylvania, where Mr Kohberger grew up with his parents, Michael and Maryann, and two sisters, Amanda and Melissa. It would mark one of the few times that Bryan Kohberger’s name would surface online – until he was arrested on 30 December for the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.
Speculation and rumour had swirled exponentially for nearly seven weeks before Mr Kohberger’s arrest, as conspiracists and armchair detectives painted all manner of pictures of the students’ then-unknown killer. But the tall, skinny, bushy-eyebrowed PhD student handcuffed by police seemed to catch everyone off guard as he was led around timidly and stared blankly in his mugshot.
He’s familiar with mugshots. He’s spent years of his life studying them.
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students. People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who ‘creeped people out.’ As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered
Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.
The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.
Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.
Police work has been winding down at crime scene
Bryan Kohberger joked about killings inside Pennsylvania prison, source says
Bryan Kohberger reportedly appeared to make light of the University of Idaho murders while he was in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition as the key suspect.
A fellow inmate asked the 28-year-old why he killed the four students.
Mr Kohberger reportedly denied carrying out the killings, but later appeared to make a joke about them, saying he was in Idaho late the night of the murders because “the shopping is better in Idaho.”
An anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility provided the account of the exchange to NewsNation.
Idaho house to remain crime scene until February
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November will remain closed off until at least 1 February, KBOI reports.
In Idaho court, a judge accepted suspect Bryan Kohberger’s requests that the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office preserve all evidence in its custody, and notify the defence if it seeks any testing or examination that could be destructive.
The real lesson we should take away from the Idaho murders
People across Idaho and the country have been following the investigation into the November murder of four University of Idaho students with great interest.
But to Voices columnist Andrew Buncombe, some of the masses are misunderstanding a key element about the case and why it matters
It is crucial we now give these parents space to grieve
The controversial DNA technique that helped police catch Bryan Kohberger
Police used a new, and to some controversial, DNA analysis technique to help catch suspected Idaho murdered Bryan Kohberger.
Once they found the 28-year-old’s DNA on a knife sheath at the crime scene, officials then turned to genetic genealogy, in which investigators upload DNA to online databases and seek a match, using their findings to build out a potential family tree and hunt for witnesses and suspects.
The practice, as Vox reports, isn’t yet in wide use, and is only supported by two mainstream genealogy websites.
However, the technique has been used to solve high profile cases like that of the Golden State Killer.
Former associate recalls Bryan Kohberger’s drug use
Rich Pasqua, a former friend of Idaho murders suspect, is sharing details about the 28-year-old, including Mr Kohberger’s alleged past heroin use.
“I got six years clean now,” Mr Pasqua told Fox News. “I work in treatment and everything, but back then I was using. And so that’s how I know for a fact he was using. I’ve got high with him a couple of times and used with him.”
“I met him through some friends and they told me that he was a little weird and he was a little socially awkward, I guess you could say, but he wasn’t a bad guy,” he added. “He needed a job, so I worked at a pizza shop at that time and they were hiring and I said, ‘Yeah, come on in and apply.’ And he did, and he got the job. So I worked with him for a little bit, but he was quiet, though.”