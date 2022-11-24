✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Frustration is mounting over the investigation into the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students as 11 days on from the brutal stabbing deaths no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police released few new details about the case and refused to say why they believe the murders were targeted – instead telling the terrified community to “trust us”.

Questions are mounting about a potential link to a 2021 stabbing murder in Oregon which also remains unsolved.

When asked about the case, Police Chief James Fry simply said there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared in Moscow back on 13 November. Two other roommates were home at the time of the murders but were left unharmed.

The housemates, Goncalves’s former boyfriend, the person who gave Goncalves and Mogen a ride home, and a man who was with them at a late-night food truck have all been ruled out as suspects.