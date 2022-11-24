Idaho murders - live: Frustration over Moscow press conference as potential tie to 2021 stabbing explored
Follow lilve updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Frustration is mounting over the investigation into the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students as 11 days on from the brutal stabbing deaths no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police released few new details about the case and refused to say why they believe the murders were targeted – instead telling the terrified community to “trust us”.
Questions are mounting about a potential link to a 2021 stabbing murder in Oregon which also remains unsolved.
When asked about the case, Police Chief James Fry simply said there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared in Moscow back on 13 November. Two other roommates were home at the time of the murders but were left unharmed.
The housemates, Goncalves’s former boyfriend, the person who gave Goncalves and Mogen a ride home, and a man who was with them at a late-night food truck have all been ruled out as suspects.
Moscow Police urge the public to continue submitting tips
On Wednesday, police renewed their commitment to the investigation and thanked the public for the numerous tips received, stressing that no piece of evidence was too small.
They continue looking into more than 1,000 tips received since the murders took place on 13 November, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.
He encouraged residents to continue submitting information they think may be linked to the killings.
“We still believe there is more information to be gathered,” Mr Fry said. “We ask anyone, with any information ... to get that information to us.”
“Even if you don’t believe that it is relevant, investigators will determine if and how, your information builds a picture. Sometimes what a picture or video doesn’t show is as important as what it should be there.”
Moscow authorities said they won’t reveal certain details in order to preserve investigation
Idaho police said that they believe the quadruple murder was targeted, but won’t disclose who was targeted or why they believe so.
Local police said that the priority is to preserve the evidence and prevent potentially jeopardizing it.
“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Department captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the story:
Moscow police refuse to say why they think murdered students were targeted
Officials still haven’t named suspect or found murder weapon as investigation stretches into second week
No suspects in investigations ten days after the brutal murders
Ten days after the four victims were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon.
They’ve continued asking for tips and surveillance video.
Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Authorities gave no indication that they’re any closer to making an arrest, but they did stress that they continue processing forensic evidence gathered from the home where the students were killed.
Students won’t be asked to return to campus until 2023
As the community of Moscow reels from the brutal slayings, fellow students continue to grapple with safety concerns as the killer remains at large.
University of Idaho senior student Dylan Bartels told The Independent that he estimated half of the students had left Moscow and gone home before the Thanksgiving break. Others, like Mr Bartels, don’t have that option and have stayed on campus.
University president Scott Greene said that the college plans to “be flexible through the end of the semester,” and that faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester.
The Independent has the story:
University of Idaho students won’t have to return to campus until 2023 after murders
Faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester
Missteps on the 10-day investigation, according to experts
Experts have pointed out a series of missteps in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
While the public and grieving families have grown frustrated over the lack of information being released and the conspiracy theories fueled by internet sleuths, respectively, a retired NYPD sergeant told Fox that Moscow Police have revealed plenty.
“Investigators have given out too much information,” Joseph Giacalone, a 20-year police veteran and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told the network.
Officials have also backtracked from information initially reported.
Another source of controversy in the handling of the investigation has been Moscow Police Chief Jame Fry’s initial assessment reassuring the community in the small college town that there was no ongoing threat three days after the violent murders.
He later backtracked from those remarks, asking residents to remain vigilant and cautious of their surroundings.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Criminal experts reveal three key missteps in Idaho murders investigation
Criminal experts tell Fox News that authorities have divulged too much information
They posted photos enjoying college life and were killed mere hours later. What happened?
In an Instagram post the day before, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves shared photos of her group of friends arm-in-arm, grinning carefree at the camera in a show of typical college fun, Rachel Sharp writes.
“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Kaylee Goncalves wrote on social media on the evening of 12 November.
Mere hours later, Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen were killed inside the women’s rental house.
More than a week after the murders that rocked the college town of Moscow, the killer remains on the loose.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed
Eight days after four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home, no arrests have been made and no suspects named. With authorities now walking back claims that there is no danger to the community, unanswered questions and fears continue to plague the college town. Rachel Sharp reports
No updates in the investigation into the brutal slayings
Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington were killed on 13 November.
Police said Tuesday they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one.
They also have knocked down rumours about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case.
Slain Idaho students often ‘hosted parties’ in their off-campus rental home
Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student who lives near the scene of the murders, told Fox News that the victims would often host self-contained gatherings and added that people went in and out of the house “pretty frequently.”
“There were parties that were kind of loud,” Mr Reagan said.
“As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom [and] I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week ... it was kind of a party house but then again this whole neighbourhood is a party neighbourhood.”
Moscow police have reiterated that there were no signs of forced entry into the six-bedroom home.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Slain Idaho students often ‘hosted parties’ in their rental home, neighbours say
Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the brutal fatal stabbings
Friends and family mourned Ethan Chapin at an emotional memorial
“We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial on Tuesday.
“It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years.
The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.”
Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August and were looking forward to spending their college years together.
“Since attending the University of Idaho, Ethan lived his best life,” according to his obituary.
“He loved the social life, intramurals and tolerated the academics. He also continued to play sports.”
“If he wasn’t on the golf course or working, you could usually find him surfing, playing sand volleyball or pickle ball,” the obituary said.
Moscow police ‘stumped’ after surviving roommates sleep through violent knife attack
Police said that the two roommates were also in the property at the time of the killings, having returned around 1am – not long before the four victims also returned home.
The pair were unharmed in the violent knife attack and appear to have slept through what happened.
In a press conference on Sunday, police said that the surviving roommates “did not wake up until later that morning”.
Officials admitted it is something investigators are also struggling to understand how the two women managed to sleep through the violent stabbings.
“I don’t even know that information at this point in time,” said Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department. “That’s why we’re continuing to investigate.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho murders: Police ‘stumped’ after surviving roommates slept through knife attack
The surviving roommates returned to the home at around 1am on Sunday and appear to have slept through the violent attack
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.