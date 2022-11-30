✕ Close Idaho student murders: Police believe four killed in ‘targeted attack’

Police have seized five cars from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in a quadruple murder that has rocked the small college town of Moscow.

A tow truck removed the vehicles on Tuesday – some of them believed to belong to the victims – and took them to “a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the Moscow Police Department said.

The development comes as the killer or killers is still at large 17 days on from 13 November, when Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin were butchered to deaths in their beds.

On Wednesday, the Moscow community will hold vigils in honour of the slain students, with some of the victims’ family members expected to speak.

The vigils were delayed until after the Thanksgiving break as terrified students fled the town. Police call logs analysed by The Independent reveal that, in the aftermath of the murders, locals remain on edge and have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the area.