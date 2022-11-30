✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.

In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their daughter a note on the back of a receipt at her workplace with the warning: “You better watch out.”

In another, the caller said that a man was “walking around taking down the posters with the tip line information” – believed to be the tip line for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin.

While several of the reports appear to be disturbing, they also reveal how the community is racked by fear as no arrests have been made and no suspects named in the case.