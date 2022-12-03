Jump to content

Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence

Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep in their Moscow, Idaho, student house when their flatmates were stabbed to death

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 03 December 2022 21:56
Idaho murders: Neighbour addresses rumours claiming his media appearances suspicious

Two University of Idaho students who were asleep when their flatmates were stabbed to death have made public statements for the first time about the quadruple homicide.

Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.

At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman.

“To Xana and Ethan – the two best friends but perfect pair together,” Ms Mortensen wrote.

“They had this unstoppable, loving relationship. They’d both look at each other with so much love. Everyone knew they were the perfect duo. They both had this fun, passionate, crazy but good energy. They both were the kind of people who cared about everyone and would help anyone.”

