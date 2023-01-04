Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been a “model prisoner”, a Pennsylvania correctional facility’s warden has said.

The warden of the Monroe County Correctional Facility told officials that the “maximum status” prisoner has been “quiet” and has been following directions.

Mr Kohberger is held in a cell monitored by an officer all the time. A source familiar with the suspect’s status at the facility was quoted as saying by CNN that he has caused no problems during his time in detention.

Mr Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania, almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho on 13 November.

He has formally waived his extradition rights during an appearance at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was led into court amid heavy security where he signed a document to indicate he was voluntarily allowing authorities to transfer him to Idaho, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who was in court.

Bodycam footage released by Indiana State Police showed Mr Kohberger being pulled over on 15 December.

On Friday, police swooped in on the family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, and arrested him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.

A judge ordered him to be returned to Idaho within 10 days.

Mr Kohberger nodded at family members, including his mother and sister, who were sitting in the front row.

Pennsylvania State Police major Christopher L Paris told a press conference that he wanted to see Mr Kohberger extradited “as soon as possible”.

Mr Paris revealed that 50 officers had executed a search warrant at the home of Mr Kohberger’s parents home on 30 December.