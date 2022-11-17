Idaho murders - live: ‘More than one’ suspect may be at large in university student ‘rambo knife’ stabbings
Four friends were killed after returning home from nights out in Moscow, Idaho
Investigators are exploring the possibility that more than one person is behind the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, which have sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home early on Sunday morning.
Four days on from the murders, the killer or killers remain at large with no arrests made and no suspects named.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has now said it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.
His comments come as officials appeared to walk back their claims that the public is not in danger, with Moscow Police Chief James Fry admitting on Wednesday: “There is a threat out there still”.
Police are still working to piece together the timeline of what happened, with footage surfacing of Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck at around 1.41am on Sunday morning. The victims are believed to have died around 3 or 4am.
Ethan Chapin’s high school basketball coach remembers him
Tyler Amaya told KXLY that had been coaching Ethan since he was a child.
“He was top-notch. He was one of the best. I don’t have kids. If I had a daughter, I would want her to be with Ethan,” Mr Amaya said, fighting back tears.
“He lit up many of my dark days, days where things weren’t rolling for me. Ethan comes in the gym and all of a sudden, everything’s meaningful again,” Amaya said.
The community in Mount Vernon, where Ethan grow up, have planned a vigil for Ethan.
Two roommates were in the home at the time of the killings
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a presser on Wednesday that two other roommates were in the home when the quadruple murder took place.
Mr Fry said that they were not necessarily considered witnesses and that they were cooperating with the investigation.
The two individuals were unharmed. It is unclear whether they placed the 911 call that alerted authorities of an “unconscious individual.”
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all found dead in the off-campus home on Sunday.
Possibly more than one suspect still at large
Moscow authorities said that they are now exploring the possibility that more than one person carried out the brutal murders.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told NBC’s TODAY show that it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.
“At this point, the investigators are looking at all possibilities. They don’t have a specific suspect,” he said.
“We’re really hoping for any information from the public to help recreate everyone’s activities.”
No arrests have been made in the investigation.
Authorities admit there is a threat to the public
Moscow police have backtracked from earlier statements that there is “no imminent threat to the community at large.”
“There is a threat out there still,” Chief James Fry said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Mr Fry added: “That’s kind of unknown... we still believe it’s a targeted attack, but the reality is, there’s still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes.
“So there is a threat out there still, possibly. We don’t know it’s going to be to anybody else. But we all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure that we’re watching out for each other.”
The Independent’s Io Dodds has the full story:
Ethan Chapin’s parents recount call informing them about their son’s death
The parents of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed on Sunday, remembered him as somebody who would always try new things and enjoyed life to the fullest.
They learned the tragic news from their two children, who also attended college with Ethan.
The siblings were triplets, and the surviving Chapin children have been greatly affected by Ethan’s death, their parents told local news station KTVB.
“We’re just trying to process it,” Stacy Chapin, Ethan’s mother, told the station. “It’s not a call that you think that you’re going to, have to speak with the funeral home directors, and the FBI and have it hit national news.”
Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed. What happened?
Four days after four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home, no arrests have been made and no suspects named.
With authorities now walking back claims that there is no danger to the community, unanswered questions and fears continue to plague the college town.
What was the motive for the attack? Was there more than one killer? Who placed the puzzling 911 call? And why were police only alerted several hours after the murders when two other people were inside the home?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Prosecutor says student stabbings may have multiple suspects as police seek knife
Investigators are now exploring the possibility that more than one killer is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students, as police are on the hunt for a military-style knife believed to have been used in the brutal stabbings.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.
All four victims were killed with an “edged weapon such as a knife” – with the murder weapon nowhere to be found and the killer or killers still at large with no no arrests made and no suspects named four days on from the grisly crime.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told NBC’sTODAY show on Thursday that it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Two roommates were home at time of murders
Two other roommates were home while four University of Idaho students were being violently murdered with an edged weapon, police have said.
Local police chief James Fry revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that there were other people in the house at the time of the murders, which have shocked the small college community of Moscow, Idaho.
He said that the housemates were unharmed and that they were still present when police arrived hours later. He added that detectives do not believe there was any hostage situation.
The Independent’s Io Dodds has the full story:
Quadruple homicide is town’s first murders since 2015
The quadruple homicide of the four friends has rocked the small college town of Moscow, marking the first reported murders in seven years.
Data from Idaho State Police shows that the last reported homicide was back in 2015.
With the killer or killers still at large after Sunday’s brutal killings, many students have fled home early for the Thanksgiving break.
Moscow is a small town of just 25,000 people on the border between Idaho and Washington.
Map shows victims’ route home on night of murders
Twitch footage, seen by The Independent, captured Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stopping by a local food truck for a late-night bit to eat – not long before the murders unfolded.
The footage shows the two best friends arriving at the food truck at around 1.41am, where they are seen ordering food, laughing together and chatting to each other and to other students gathered at the truck.
Around 10 minutes later – once they receive their order – Mogen and Goncalves leave together, walking away from the truck and turning left.
The food truck, from local business GrubTruckers and located outside The Garden Lounge in the downtown area of Moscow, is around 1 mile from their home.
If the two best friends walked, it would have taken them around 23 to 26 minutes depending on their route.
Police have said that all four victims returned to the home sometime after 1.45am and were killed in the early hours of the morning.
