Investigators are exploring the possibility that more than one person is behind the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, which have sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home early on Sunday morning.

Four days on from the murders, the killer or killers remain at large with no arrests made and no suspects named.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has now said it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.

His comments come as officials appeared to walk back their claims that the public is not in danger, with Moscow Police Chief James Fry admitting on Wednesday: “There is a threat out there still”.

Police are still working to piece together the timeline of what happened, with footage surfacing of Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck at around 1.41am on Sunday morning. The victims are believed to have died around 3 or 4am.