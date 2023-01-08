Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger affidavit reveals new details as bloody mattresses removed from house
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released.
The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.
Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he returned to the scene of the crime around five hours after the stabbing frenzy.
For the first time, it emerged that one of the two surviving roommates overheard his chilling final words to the victims: “It’s ok, I’m going to help you.”
Following the release of the affidavit, several of Mr Kohberger’s former friends from high school revealed new details about his past.
The suspect is currently being held on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Meanwhile, two mattresses stained with blood and other pieces of furniture were seen being removed from the house in Moscow where the four students were killed.
Motive suggested for Idaho murders
For weeks, police have struggled to establish a motive behind the shocking murder in November of four University of Idaho students.
According to Idaho police, suspected killer Bryan Kohberger drove past the crime scene 12 different times before the murders, suggesting an obsessive, stalker-like mentality, according to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.
“The complaint does suggest a potential motive here. They talk about the fact that 12 different times, Bryan Kohberger went by that house,” Mr Honig said on Saturday. “There could be a suggestion here that there was some sort of stalking or obsessive type of motive.”
Why did Bryan Kohberger apply for a police internship?
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.
The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with the Pullman Police Department.
“Kohberger wrote in his essay he had interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations,” the affidavit states.
Sheila Flynn reports.
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, applied last year for an internship with the Pullman Police Department
With Bryan Kohberger in Idaho, a series of emotional face-to-face interactions
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has appeared in an Idaho court for the first time on charges for the murders of four University of Idaho students who were found butchered in their beds in the small college town of Moscow.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student faced the crying families of his alleged victims at the Latah County Courthouse at 9.30am PT on Thursday morning during his initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge.
A judge read his rights and the charges against him as he sat alongside his public defender Anne Taylor – an attorney best known for securing the overturning of a murder conviction because of false statements made by Idaho police.
Mr Kohberger – who plans to fight the quadruple homicide allegations – was not asked to enter a plea at the hearing. He was ordered to be held without bond and a status hearing was set for 12 January.
Rachel Sharp is following the story.
Bryan Kohberger faces crying Idaho murder victims’ families in court
Kohberger was ordered to be held without bond and a status hearing was set for 12 January
Will DNA be what convicts Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger’s DNA was discovered on a knife sheath that the killer left behind in the bedroom of one of the four slain University of Idaho students, according to investigators.
Court documents were released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest, revealing new details about the brutal murders and the bloody crime scene.
One document, written by Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne, reveals that the killer left a tan leather sheath from the murder weapon on victim Madison Mogen’s bed next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.
The sheath allegedly contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.
“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” the officer writes.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Bryan Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath left in Idaho student’s bedroom
A statement from Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne was released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest affidavit, revealing new details about the murders and the crime scene
Documents reveal new details about alleged Idaho killer’s preparations for quadruple murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have stalked the Idaho house where four students were brutally knifed to death “at least 12 times” before the killings, an arrest affidavit suggests.
The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.
Mr Kohberger, a PHD criminology student from nearby Pulman, Washington, has been charged with their murders and appeared in an Idaho court on Thursday morning, just before which a probable cause affidavit describing the police case against him was unsealed.
Investigators state in the document that they received historical data for the suspect’s phone from AT&T for the time after his account was opened in June 2022 “to determine if Kohberger stalked any of the victims in this case prior to the offense, conducted surveillance on the King Road Residence, was in contact with any of the victims’ associates before or after the alleged offense.”
Graeme Massie with the details.
Bryan Kohberger ‘stalked Idaho murders house at least 12 times’ before killings
Investigators state nearly all incidents took place late at night or early in the morning
ICYMI: A Pocono mountain raid and months of questions: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
After months of cryptic statements and unanswered questions, family and friends of the four students murdered in Idaho in November have finally been given a breakthrough.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday 13 November, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
The case shocked the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, and drew media attention from across the world, yet for nearly seven weeks police did not appear to have a suspect and gave little information about what they knew.
Now a 28-year-old criminology graduate student named Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case, offering the hope of major progress in a case that some observers feared was going cold.
So how did we get here? This is a timeline of major events as far as we know them.
Timeline: How police finally made an arrest in the Idaho murders
For nearly seven weeks police gave little information on what they knew about the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, writes Io Dodds
Surviving roommate recounts Idaho killer’s chilling words
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.
Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.
On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Two other female roommates were also home at the time of the attack but were left unharmed.
Now, the documents reveal for the first time that one of those surviving roommates had a lucky escape from the killer as he walked right past her on the second floor of the home after he had just murdered four of her friends.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders came face to face with masked killer
Terrifying account from one of the two students who survived the stabbing spree revealed
Documents reveal Bryan Kohberger’s odd actions after alleged Idaho murders
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was caught dumping trash in his neighbours’ bins in the dead of the night in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, it has been revealed.
The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student has been charged with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin that rocked the small, college town of Moscow, Idaho.
The net had been closing in on Mr Kohberger for several weeks and he was placed under surveillance by law enforcement for four days leading up to his arrest at his family home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.
The surveillance team was tasked with both keeping eyes on the suspect so that authorities could arrest him as soon as a warrant was obtained and obtaining a DNA sample that investigators could use to try to match him to DNA found at the crime scene.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Bryan Kohberger’s peculiar behaviour after Idaho murders revealed
During a period of surveillance, investigators observed the criminology student behaving suspiciously, including wearing surgical gloves, secretly dumping trash and rigorously cleaning his car
READ: Documents explain police evidence on Idaho murder suspect
Authorities released an affidavit in support of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s arrest in the murders of four Idaho university students on Thursday as he appeared in court for his arraignment.
The affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - and what led investigators to identify Mr Kohberger as the suspect.
Among the revelations was that a surviving roommate of the victims saw the masked killer in the home - and heard him say: “It’s okay, I’m going to help you.”
The affidavit also revealed that Mr Kohberger’s cellphone pinged in the vicinity of the home at least 12 times in the months before the murders - and may have returned to the scene hours after.
The DNA that linked Mr Kohberger to the killings was found on a knife sheath left next to the victims, the affidavit states.
Read the 18-page document in full here.
Read the affidavit on Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the Idaho murders in full
The 18-page affidavit is filled with horror new details about the 13 November killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin
Will Bryan Kohberger get the death penalty?
The grieving parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students have called for the death penalty for the man accused of stabbing her and her three friends to death in a brutal knife attack.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves spoke to NewsNation on Thursday night just hours after they came face to face with their daughter’s accused killer Bryan Kohberger for the first time in court in Idaho.
Mr Goncalves said that justice for his daughter would mean the death penalty for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student, saying that “he has to pay” for what he allegedly did to Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” he said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Idaho murders victim’s parents call for death penalty for Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger faces the death penalty or life in prison for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin