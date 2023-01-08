✕ Close Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for the first time

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released.

The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.

Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he returned to the scene of the crime around five hours after the stabbing frenzy.

For the first time, it emerged that one of the two surviving roommates overheard his chilling final words to the victims: “It’s ok, I’m going to help you.”

Following the release of the affidavit, several of Mr Kohberger’s former friends from high school revealed new details about his past.

The suspect is currently being held on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Meanwhile, two mattresses stained with blood and other pieces of furniture were seen being removed from the house in Moscow where the four students were killed.