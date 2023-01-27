Idaho murders – news: Victim’s mom slams ‘betrayal’ after attorney dropped her to represent Bryan Kohberger
Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The grieving mother of slain student Xana Kernodle has spoken out over the sense of “betrayal” she feels from her attorney after the public defender dropped her in order to represent her daughter’s alleged killer.
“I am heartbroken,” Cara Northington told NewsNation on Wednesday.
“I trusted her. She pretended that she was wanting to help me. And to find out that she’s representing him – I can’t even convey how betrayed I feel.”
Public defender Anne Taylor had been representing Ms Northington on drugs charges. Court documents, filed on 5 January, then revealed that Ms Taylor had dropped her as a client – the same day that she took on Bryan Kohberger’s case and represented him in court in Moscow, Idaho, for the first time on charges of murdering Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
The revelation has raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the case.
It has also emerged that – months before the killings – Mr Kohberger met with Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins for an interview for a research assistant position in public safety. It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was accepted for the role which started in August.
‘Reddish-brownish’ items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home in Washington state
In the search warrant record, investigators list several items with stains, including cuttings of a mattress cover, a “reddish/brown” stain on an uncovered pillow and a “collection of dark red spot”.
But what significance, if any, can actually be gleaned from the list? The Independent spoke to two experts - Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer - for their takes on each item on the list.
Both Dr Miller and Ms Coffindaffer told The Independent that police likely believe those stains could be blood.
“A reddish or brown stain is a euphemism for, ‘We found something that looks like blood,’” Dr Miller said. “It might be blood from the victims, might be his blood. They don’t know until they test it, but they’ll be able to get DNA if it is blood. We don’t know what the stains in the cover sheets look like, but again they’re looking for any kind of DNA, evidence that might have come from the crime scene.”
Bryan Kohberger is facing murder charges in the killings of four University of Idaho students
Ms Coffindaffer added: “They don’t call it blood, but it’s definitely inferred that it was blood.”
Dr Miller noted that while stains on clothing and bedding are not necessarily unusual, investigators will try to link the evidence found at the Pullman apartment to the crime scene in Moscow.
“The likelihood that any of those stains came from the crime scene, is going to be dependent on how well he cleaned up,” he said.
Report: Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed the three female victims
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed all three slain female University of Idaho victims on Instagram and “repeatedly” messaged one of them prior to the brutal stabbings, according to a report.
An investigator familiar with the case told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student followed the accounts of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle but neither of them followed him back.
Then, in late-October – around two weeks before the 13 November slayings – Mr Kohberger allegedly messaged one of the victims “repeatedly” on the social media platform, the source said.
It is unclear which of the three female students was the recipient or if she even saw the messages.
However, the source said that the victim did not respond to Mr Kohberger’s messages
Bryan Kohberger’s trial for the Idaho murders is months away. How strong is the case against him?
It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – the four students who were found violently stabbed to death in an off -campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
But just how strong is the case against him? What can we expect next from the defence and the prosecution? And why has Mr Kohberger’s attorney requested evidence about a co-defendant?
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, speaks to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes itsway through the courts.
How strong is the case against Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger?
EXCLUSIVE: Prominent attorney Duncan Levin speaks to Rachel Sharp about the case against Bryan Kohberger and what to expect for the next moves from the defence and the prosecution
Judge extends gag order in Idaho murders case
A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended last week and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
The earlier court order banned investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and the defence from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.
As a result Moscow Police Department, which had been sharing updates on the investigation, said in a statement that it will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding the case.
Thursday’s order both extends and expands the earlier measure.
According to court documents “any attorney representing witness, victim, or victim‘s family, as well as the parties to the above-entitled action, including but not limited to investigators, law enforcement personnel, and agents for the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney, are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements (written or oral) concerning this case”.
Bryan Kohberger’s public defender previously represented Xana Kernodle’s mother
Concerns about a possible conflict of interest have been raised in the Idaho murders case as it has emerged that Bryan Kohberger’s attorney previously represented a family member of one of the victims.
Court documents, filed on 5 January, reveal that public defender Anne Taylor stood down as the attorney for Xana Kernodle’s mother.
Ms Taylor is now representing Mr Kohberger as he faces the death penalty for the murders of Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and two roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer tweeted that this marks a conflict of interest in the case.
“Can’t understand how a conflict of interest didn’t exist when AT took the case. IME w/the Public Defenders Office, when their office represented a client associated with a case they could NOT except the client,” she said.
“Have never seen a conflict like this overlooked by a court.”
Bryan Kohberger was interviewed by local police chief for internship months before Idaho murders
A criminology PhD student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was interviewed by a local police department for an internship position months before the slayings.
New emails obtained by The New York Times show a brief exchange between Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger and the then-chief of Pullman Police Department Gary Jenkins regarding Mr Kohberger’s interview process for the research assistantship for public safety position in April 2022.
Mr Kohberger, 28, is facing four murder charges in the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Mr Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on 30 December before he was extradited to Idaho on 5 January.
In his email to Mr Jenkins, Mr Kohberger wrote that “it was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share [his] thoughts and excitement.” Mr Jenkins replied that it was “great to meet and talk with you as well.”
It is not clear whether Mr Kohberger was offered a position with the department. The Independent has reached out to the department for comment.