✕ Close Idaho police target 22,000 Hyundai Elantras in mystery car search

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two of the slain University of Idaho students will be honoured in a memorial service on Friday – almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder and as the killer remains at large.

A celebration of life will be held for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen at Lake City Church in Coeur d’Alene on Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim’s family members earlier this month.

The service comes the same day that a cleanup will begin at the home on King Road where the two best friends, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death on 13 November.

In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced that a professional cleaning crew will carry out the service before the home is returned to the property management company.

More than six weeks have now passed since the four students were murdered and authorities have not made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators are still seeking information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders.