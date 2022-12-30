Idaho murders – live: Memorial to be held for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen as Moscow home cleanup begins
Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow
Two of the slain University of Idaho students will be honoured in a memorial service on Friday – almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder and as the killer remains at large.
A celebration of life will be held for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen at Lake City Church in Coeur d’Alene on Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim’s family members earlier this month.
The service comes the same day that a cleanup will begin at the home on King Road where the two best friends, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death on 13 November.
In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced that a professional cleaning crew will carry out the service before the home is returned to the property management company.
More than six weeks have now passed since the four students were murdered and authorities have not made any arrests or named any suspects.
Investigators are still seeking information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders.
More than $106,000 raised for Ethan Chapin’s scholarship fund
Slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin’s fraternity Signa Chi established a tribute scholarship fund in his honour last month.
The scholarship will be presented annually to a “deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter,” recognizing Ethan’s legacy.
Ethan’s mother Stacy Chapin said his grandmother would be matching donations up to a total of $10,000.
As of 29 December, more than $106,000 have been raised.
Mother of survivor of Moscow 2015 murder speaks out
The mother of a woman who survived a triple murder in Moscow back in 2015 has spoken out as the investigation into the quadruple murder of four Idaho students rumbles on.
Before the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Moscow had not recorded a murder since 2015.
That murder involved a gunman going on a shooting rampage inside a local Arby’s restaurant.
Three victims were killed in the attack.
Angela Davidson told NewsNation that her daughter Sydney Jones worked at the restaurant and survived the shooting that day.
She said that Ms Jones hasn’t been the same since the murders as she said her heart goes out to the families and the two surviving roommates of the 13 November attack.
“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” she said.
Of the two surviving roommates, she urged their families to “love them, listen to them, be there for them”.
“Seek out the professional help. They may say they don’t want it, but they need it. And they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said.
“It’s nice to have a professional on your side and the support of a mental health professional to get through this time because it’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar. And it’s going to be there forever.”
Moscow police to return murder home to property company
In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry the cleaning process will take place before the house at 1122 King Road is returned to the property management company.
“Starting Friday morning we’re going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence,” Mr Fry said.
“Part of the reason we’re doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation.”
Police provide update on case
On Thursday, Moscow Police Department gave a new update on the investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students.
Here’s what it said:
- On Friday morning, December 30, the 1122 King Street residence will remain an active crime scene under police control. However, Moscow Police has worked with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin remediation of the residence by a private company. Remediation activities include removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence. There is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished.
Moscow Police patrol officers will be in the area to keep the roadways open. Media is asked to provide adequate space for work vehicles accessing the residence.
- Investigators continue processing and working through more than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips, 6,050 digital media submissions, and have conducted over 300 interviews. Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content. Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip.
Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders. Digital submission of tips and leads will not be publicly disclosed due to our ongoing commitment to keep information private, and details may be pertinent to the ongoing criminal investigation.
- Progress continues to locate the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share about this case. If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.
- No suspect(s) has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate and updated progress. All press releases and related information is available at:https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
- Updates will be provided when new information is available for release.
The Moscow Police Department thanks our community for their continued support, understanding of the limited information we can share, and patience during this difficult time.
Kaylee and Maddie’s celebration of life
The families of slain University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have organised a celebration of life for Friday.
Mogen and Goncalves were childhood best friends and had decided to attend University of Idaho together.
The weekend of her death, Goncalves, who was just weeks shy of graduation, had returned to Moscow to show Mogen the car she had just purchased.
Xana Kernodle’s family matches $10,000 donations for scholarship fund
Xana Kernodle’s family has matched $10,000 in donations for a scholarship fund set up in memory of the murdered University of Idaho student.
Kernodle’s family launched Xana’s Memorial Scholarship Endowment to fund scholarships for students at the university and pledged to match a donation of $10,000.
On Thursday, Kernodle’s family member shared an update on social media, revealing that $10,000 had been topped and the family had personally matched it.
“The Kernodle family has made the $10,000 dollar-for-dollar match for Xana’s Memorial Scholarship Endowment. THANK YOU to all who donated. Please help spread the word so we can reach our $25,000 goal,” Sheldon Kernodle tweeted.
Moscow police chief takes ‘responsibility for information not getting out as soon as possible'
In a sit-down interview with CBS affiliate KREM 2 News, Moscow Police Department James Fry said he wished he had held a press conference in the immediate aftermath of the quadruple murder in the college town.
“I take responsibility for information not getting out as soon as possible,” Mr Fry said. “At the beginning of this, you know, we are a small department so everybody was working on this, me included.”
“We realised pretty quickly that we needed to get information out, that’s why we called a [public information officer] team and they’ve helped us ... I think we’re much better at that.”
The department has since opted to offer new press releases every other day, despite the lack of substantial updates.
Moscow Police requested the help of Idaho State Police and the FBI, but has seemingly remained the lead agency in the probe.
Authorities have maintained that the department “does have a lot of information” that is not being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.
New image surfaces of victims on night of murders
A new leaked image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.
The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.
In the image, which places the time at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.
Close by is the man known as “hoodie guy” who was captured on surveillance footage walking through town with the two women after leaving the club and then on footage at a late-night food truck. He has been ruled out as a suspect in the killings, with Goncalves and Mogen parting ways with him at the food truck and taking a private taxi back to their home.
Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before visiting the food truck.
They arrived home just before 2am. Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin arrived home around the same time.
All four were then stabbed to death in their beds at around 3am or 4am.
Ethan Chapin’s mother thanks close friends for outpouring of support
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kayle Goncalves were killed on 13 November inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.
More than six weeks after the murders, authorities have yet to find the killer.
In a Facebook post two weeks ago, Chapin’s mother Stacy Chapin thanked people for their unwavering support for her family as they continue grieving.
“Each morning Jim and I watch the sun come up and hope it is Ethan wishing us a good day, Ms Chapin wrote. “One month has come and gone and we still have no idea how we got here.“
“We just want to say thank you. You all know who you are and we appreciate your continued kindness, support and love. So many of you have moved heaven and earth and the four of us have noticed.”
Chapin is survived by her parents and two siblings.
47 days have now passed since the murders
As of Friday, it has been 47 days since four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds in an off-campus home on King Road back on 13 November.
Investigators believe they were killed at around 3am or 4am with a fixed-blade knife.
The horrific crime scene went unnoticed for several more hours, with police receiving a 911 call at 11.58am on Sunday from the cellphone of one of two surviving roommates who were left unharmed on the first floor of the home.
The surviving roommates had first called friends to the home because police said they believed one of the second floor victims was unconscious and would not wake up. When the friends arrived, a 911 call was made reporting an “unconscious individual” at the home.
Police arrived on the scene to find the four victims dead on the second and third floors. They had each suffered multiple stab wounds. There was no sign of sexual assault.