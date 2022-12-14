✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

A white car has been spotted on surveillance footage speeding past a gas station in Moscow on the night that four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds.

The footage appears to show a white sedan driving along Highway 8 at 3.45am on 13 November.

Investigators previously revealed that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am. The gas station is just a four-minute drive from the student rental home where the murders took place.

Last week, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.

The overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News she was trawling through surveillance videos to pass time on shift when she noticed the vehicle that appears similar to the car police are seeking.

She contacted the tipline and, on Tuesday, detectives came to retrieve eight hours of footage. It is currently unclear if the vehicle is the Hyundai Elantra in question.