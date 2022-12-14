Idaho murders – update: White car spotted on Moscow gas station footage on night of student killings
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
A white car has been spotted on surveillance footage speeding past a gas station in Moscow on the night that four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds.
The footage appears to show a white sedan driving along Highway 8 at 3.45am on 13 November.
Investigators previously revealed that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am. The gas station is just a four-minute drive from the student rental home where the murders took place.
Last week, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.
The overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News she was trawling through surveillance videos to pass time on shift when she noticed the vehicle that appears similar to the car police are seeking.
She contacted the tipline and, on Tuesday, detectives came to retrieve eight hours of footage. It is currently unclear if the vehicle is the Hyundai Elantra in question.
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
This is what police have ruled out so far:
Still no updates on DNA results
Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell confirmed back on 30 November that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing carried out at the crime scene.
“I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have been returned and those go directly to the investigators, so that way they can help, again, paint that picture as we keep talking about,” he said.
At the time, Mr Snell refused to confirm or deny if DNA that did not belong to the four victims or the two surviving roommates had been found at the crime scene.
Two weeks on, the department is yet to offer any updates about the DNA results.
It is hoped that forensics could finally provide some clues to lead police to the killer.
Will the Idaho college murders become America’s next cold case?
A month has now passed since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, and police in the small university town of Moscow appear no closer to solving the case.
Not a single arrest has been made. No suspects have been identified. And the murder weapon is nowhere to be found.
Despite confidence waning in the abilities of law enforcement, Moscow Police Chief James Fry has insisted that the “case is not going cold”.
But the reality is, in America, it’s almost as common for murders to go unsolved as it is for the killer to be caught.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Josh Marcus explore a troubling trend in America’s homicide clearance rates – and what happens to the families and communities left without answers:
Idaho police seize footage of car speeding past Moscow gas station on night of college murders
A white car has been spotted on surveillance footage speeding past a gas station in Moscow, Idaho, on the night that four college students were brutally murdered in their beds.
The footage captured what appears to be a white sedan driving along Highway 8 at 3.45am on 13 November.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Ruled out individuals were reinterviewed
On Monday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier confirmed that some individuals who were on the police radar early on in the case have been reinterviewed in recent years.
“We have reinterviewed some of the folks that we interviewed early in the investigation to clarify some information,” he said.
Mr Lanier explained that sometimes when new information comes to light it is important to go back to people as, with the additional details, they may be able to offer new insights.
“So it might seem like we’re backtracking but we are just trying to get the best timelines,” he said.
However, investigators have ruled out several people as suspects. They are: the two surviving housemates who were left unharmed and appear to have slept through the murders, other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made alerting police to the murders, Kaylee Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, a man seen on camera with Madison Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck on the night of 12 November, and the person who gave them a ride from the food truck to the home where they died.
A sixth person listed on the lease of the student home and two men involved in a “stalker” incident with Goncalves around a month before the murders are also not believed to be connected to the case, police said.
Toxicology reports not relevant to the case, coroner says
“They can be related to cause or manner of death, but they are not in this case,” Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told Fox News Digital.
Ms Mabbutt told the outlet that she will receive the full report of the autopsies and toxicology results about eight weeks after they were performed.
“It’s been really difficult, especially not knowing who did it and not having someone in custody,” she said.
“It had to be a really big knife to inflict those injuries and kill four people.”
'We are interviewing anyone, in any way, that could know what happened that night’
Pressed on the specifics of the investigation by NewsNation on Monday, Moscow Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson said that while the department understands the public interest in the case, the priority was to ultimately obtain justice for the families.
“Rest assured, we are interviewing anyone, in any way, that could know what happened that night,” Ms Johnson said.
“We understand these questions ... how hard it is for the families not to have [answers.] But again ... we have to make sure we are using the information for the integrity of the case to make an arrest and ultimately go to trial and get justice.”
Grieving father says coroner described victims’ wounds as ‘open gouges’
Four weeks after the 13 November slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves revealed graphic details about the nature of the victims’ wounds.
Mr Goncalves recounted a conversation where he asked Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt how many times the students were stabbed.
“She says, ‘Sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital.
“She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out.”
Kaylee Goncalves’ family plans to offer reward
As the investigation by Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI enters its fifth week with no indications of a possible suspect, Kaylee Goncalves’ family are taking matters into their own hands.
Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves told Fox News Digital that her family is weighing other options to find her daughter’s killer including offering a financial reward for information leading to an arrest.
“Our family would like to fundraise in hopes to offer a reward, and possibly hire a private investigator if that becomes necessary,” Ms Goncalves said.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp have the story:
Unfounded speculation on unrelated bodycam footage proliferates
Last week, Moscow Police shut down speculation around the footage that showed an officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November.
“Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the footage, they have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related,” Moscow Police told The Independent at the time.
Despite the official statement, internet sleuths and some media outlets have continued to push theories about a possible connection.
The Independent has the story:
