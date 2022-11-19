✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

One of the four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home allegedly called the same man seven times shortly before the killings.

Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on 13 November.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.

Now, Goncalves’ sister Alivea has claimed that she made seven calls to a man between 2.26am and 2.44am on the night of the murders - which police believe took place between 3am and 4am.

Meanwhile, victims’ families have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders.

Jeffrey Kernodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”

A coroner’s report released Friday revealed the victims were “likely sleeping” when they were stabbed multiple times with a large knife.