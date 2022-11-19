Idaho murders - live: Victim’s sister says she called man 7 times before killings as families condemn rumours
Four friends were killed after returning home from nights out in Moscow, Idaho
One of the four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home allegedly called the same man seven times shortly before the killings.
Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college town of Moscow on 13 November.
Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.
Now, Goncalves’ sister Alivea has claimed that she made seven calls to a man between 2.26am and 2.44am on the night of the murders - which police believe took place between 3am and 4am.
Meanwhile, victims’ families have hit out at online speculation over the mysterious murders.
Jeffrey Kernodle told The Independent that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called his daughter’s brutal murder his “worst nightmare.”
A coroner’s report released Friday revealed the victims were “likely sleeping” when they were stabbed multiple times with a large knife.
Victim’s father grows frustrated with speculation around murders
Jeffrey Kornodle, the father of one of four students at the University of Idaho found stabbed to death at the home they shared, has told The Independent he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder of his daughter, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle.
Mr Kornodle said that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called the tragedy his “worst nightmare.”
“How can you protect some kid? You keep them at home and don’t let him go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” Mr Kornodle told The Independent. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Idaho murder victim’s father describes ‘worst nightmare’ as FBI remains silent
Exclusive: Jeffrey Kornodle tells The Independent that he is growing frustrated with speculation around the mysterious murder
‘She’s a tough kid’: Xana Kernodle’s describes house security and daughter’s autopsy
Jeffrey Kernodle, the father of the slain Xana Kernodle, has provided new details about his daughter’s autopsy, as well the security features of the rental house where Xana and her three of her friends were killed on 13 November.
The rental home required a number pad to enter, so Mr Kernodle believes the assailant must’ve found another way to sneak in.
“So, they either knew that, or they just kind of went around and found the slider [sliding door] open,” Mr Kernodle said.
He told Phoenix news station KTVK/KPHO he spoke with his daughter just hours before the murders were believed to have taken place.
“I think midnight was the last time we heard from her, and she was fine,” he said, describing how Xana and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, “were just hanging out at home” before they were killed.
The father also shared gruesome details from Xana’s autopsy, which he believed showed that his daughter fought her attacker.
“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid,” Mr Kernodle said. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”
Murdered students were likely asleep and showed defensive wounds, coroner says
New details are emerging about the final moments of four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho on 13 November. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were likely asleep when they were killed in the early morning hours at an off-campus residence, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.
She told NewsNation that their bodies revealed defensive wounds on at least one victim and no signs of sexual assault.
The coroner added she saw “lots of blood on the wall” at the crime scene.
“It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” she said.
Police continue searching home for clues in University of Idaho murders
Officers continued combing a residence at the University of Idaho overnight looking for clues in the 13 November murder of four students.
Reporters from the Idaho Tribune captured investigators taking notes, moving boxes of evidence, swabbing surfaces, and wearing clean suits as a forensics team investigated the home where three of the four victims lived.
Watch the full clip below.
WATCH: Parents of Ethan Chapin slam online conspiracies in wake of Idaho student murders
The parents of Ethan Chapin, one of four students killed on 13 November at the University of Idaho, say they’re saddened to see the proliferation of online conspiracy theories in the wake of his death. “It’s important for us to get Ethan’s story out,” they told KING 5 this week.
“We will not let this sink us or sink our kids, because if anything they have to go on and shine Ethan’s bright light on their own,” they said.
“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” his parents continued. “There’s not drugs involved. There’s not some weird love triangle.”
Watch their full remarks below.
Idaho police clear multiple suspects in university quadruple murder
Officials in Idaho believe they have ruled out at least four potential suspects in the 13 November murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.
For a time, police questioned whether two roomates of the deceased may have been involved, as well as an unidentified man captured in a surveillance video from just before the alleged time of the killings.
“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates or the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video are involved in this crime,” police said in an update on Facebook on Friday. “Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released.” Previously, police also told the Idaho Tribune they’d ruled out an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
Here’s the video from the food truck in question.
Eerie video shows University of Idaho students’ final moments before stabbing murder
The video appears to show Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in line to buy food late on Saturday night
ICYMI: Idaho students suffered ‘multiple, extensive’ stab wounds from ‘large knife’, autopsy finds
The four University of Idaho students murdered in a horror attack in an off-campus home suffered “multiple” stab wounds from a “large knife”, according to the local coroner – as she revealed that DNA samples have been collected from the crime scene.
Autopsy findings for Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were released on Thursday, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim was stabbed multiple times, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.
“It’s pretty traumatic when there’s four dead college students ... who’ve been stabbed to death in one location,” she said.
Autopsy revealed for Idaho university students murdered in off-campus home
Investigators are searching for a military-style knife believed to be the murder weapon used in Sunday’s violent attack
Timeline: What we know so far about brutal Idaho homicides
Officials in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, have been a little cryptic about what happened to four University of Idaho students who were murdered last weekend.
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead at a house near the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, mere hours after posting smiling photographs on Instagram.
So far, neither the suspect nor the murder weapon have been traced and the police have cautioned the small town of 25,000 people to remain vigilant.
So what exactly happened in the hours before and after the students’ bodies were discovered?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp breaks down what we know so far:
Timeline: What we know so far about the murder of four University of Idaho students
Officials say the students were killed between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning, just hours after one of them posted smiling photos on Instagram
Police share map of victim’s movements
The Moscow Police Department has released a map showing the movements of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in the hours before they were killed.
Mogen and Kaylee spent the night out at a bar before stopping by a food truck.
Kernodle and Chapin, who were dating, spent the night at a campus party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.
All four returned to the home Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle shared with two roommates by 1.45am.
They are believed to have been killed between 3am and 4am.
Kaylee Goncalves called man seven times before killings, sister claims
One of the University of Idaho murder victims called the same person seven times shortly before she was killed, her sister claims.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
Police said the four victims were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, with their bodies left undiscovered until around midday when officers responded to a 911 call at the home for an “unconscious individual”.
Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified as the college town stands on edge over the mysterious and brutal killings.
Goncalvez’ sister Alivea has now come forward with new claims about her phone activity on the night of the murders.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has more:
Idaho university murder victim called man seven times before killings, sister claims
No suspects have been identified nearly a week after the brutal killings
