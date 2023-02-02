Idaho murders - live: Bryan Kohberger’s eyebrows helped Moscow police link him to college killings
Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have first linked him to the Idaho murders.
According to Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime after he ran the Washington State University PhD student’s licence plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows”.
One of the surviving roommates at the 1122 King Road home had recounted how she unknowingly saw her friends’ killer leaving the scene before going back into her room in a state of shock. The woman said the killer was wearing a mask, but his “bushy eyebrows” stood out to her.
The outlet also reported that an FBI surveillance team “lost” Mr Kohberger for several hours while the net was closing in on him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Chapin.
Mr Kohberger “vanished” for several hours as he and his father began their cross-country trip from Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania. He was ultimately retraced and following a surveillance operation, the WSU PhD student was arrested on 30 December.
Kaylee Goncalves had moved out of student home shortly before the stabbings
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
The pair also planned to go to a party together on the night of Saturday 12 November.
“These girls were best friends since sixth grade, like inseparable,” said Goncalves’ mother Kristi Goncalves.
“That was the last time that I saw Kaylee.”
Mad Greek, restaurant where two Idaho murders victims worked, denies Bryan Kohberger rumours
The owner of a restaurant where two of the four University of Idaho victims worked has denied a report that suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at the business.
Jackie Fischer, owner of the Mad Greek — where slain students Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers — spoke out in a strongly-worded Facebook post on Friday after an anonymous former staff member claimed to People that Mr Kohberger had visited the eatery in the weeks before the killings.
Mogen, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all killed in a violent stabbing attack on 13 November in Moscow. Mr Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD criminology student who lived 15 minutes from the victims’ home, has been charged with the murders.
According to the People report, Mr Kohberger visited the restaurant in Moscow twice in the weeks leading up to the murders and ordered vegan pizza.
It also alleged that an investigator with insight into the case reportedly told the magazine that authorities knew about the visits to the restaurant, had seized footage and that both staff and owners had been interviewed by law enforcement.
Ms Fischer slammed the claims and said they were unequivocally false.
“The news/media should really do their due diligence before running a story with completely fabricated information. This person who wants their 5 minutes of fame has now caused a whole bunch of extra work for myself and the investigators,” Ms Fischer wrote in a Facebook post.
Gag order in Idaho murders case is extended
A court in Idaho has extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer Bryan Kohberger.
The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and will remain in place throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by the court.
The earlier court order banned investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and members of both the prosecution and the defence from sharing any new information about the investigation or the suspect before a verdict is reached at trial.
As a result Moscow Police Department, which had been sharing updates on the investigation, said in a statement that it will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding the case.
The order both extends and expands the earlier measure.
According to court documents “any attorney representing witness, victim, or victim‘s family, as well as the parties to the above-entitled action, including but not limited to investigators, law enforcement personnel, and agents for the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney, are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements (written or oral) concerning this case”.
Defence team receives thousands of documents and photos as evidence in Idaho murders case
Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger have now received thousands of documents and photos as evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.
Court filings reveal that prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, handed over the huge trove of evidence to lawyers for the 28-year-old suspected mass killer last week, including 995 pages of documents, one audio/video file, and 1,865 photos.
The evidence – which shows what led investigators to arrest the criminology PhD student for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – came in response to the defence’s discovery request in the case.
However, the state objected to handing over some information in the case, including the identity of potential informants.
“The State objects to requests by the Defendant for anything not otherwise addressed above on the grounds that such requests are outside the scope of I.C.R. 16 and/or are not subject to disclosure under ICR 16(g) (work product and informants),” prosecutors wrote in the court filings.
U of I students launch fundraiser selling bracelets in victims’ honour
University of Idaho students have launched fundraiser selling bracelets in honour of the four murder victims.
The Vandal Strong bracelets are black silicon bands featuring the names of Ethan, Maddie, Xana and Kaylee.
They are for sale on the UI website with funds from the sales set to go towards a memorial for the victims.
“Student fundraiser organized by @ASUIDAHO selling #vandalstrong bracelets to raise money towards building a permanent memorial on @uidaho campus for Xana, Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee. A way for us to honor and remember them forever,” tweeted Xana Kernodle’s family member Sheldon Kernodle.
‘Reddish-brownish-stained’ items were seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Washington state home on the day of his arrest
In the search warrant record, investigators list several items with stains, including cuttings of a mattress cover, a “reddish/brown” stain on an uncovered pillow and a “collection of dark red spot”.
Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told The Independent that police likely believe those stains could be blood.
“A reddish or brown stain is a euphemism for, ‘We found something that looks like blood,’” Dr Miller said. “It might be blood from the victims, might be his blood. They don’t know until they test it, but they’ll be able to get DNA if it is blood. We don’t know what the stains in the cover sheets look like, but again they’re looking for any kind of DNA, evidence that might have come from the crime scene.”
Ms Coffindaffer added: “They don’t call it blood, but it’s definitely inferred that it was blood.”
Dr Miller noted that while stains on clothing and bedding are not necessarily unusual, investigators will try to link the evidence found at the Pullman apartment to the crime scene in Moscow.
“The likelihood that any of those stains came from the crime scene, is going to be dependent on how well he cleaned up,” he said.
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed the three female slain University of Idaho victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger is believed to have followed all three slain female University of Idaho victims on Instagram and “repeatedly” messaged one of them prior to the brutal stabbings, according to a report.
An investigator familiar with the case told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student followed the accounts of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle but neither of them followed him back.
Then, in late-October – around two weeks before the 13 November slayings – Mr Kohberger allegedly messaged one of the victims “repeatedly” on the social media platform, the source said.
It is unclear which of the three female students was the recipient or if she even saw the messages.
However, the source said that the victim did not respond to Mr Kohberger’s messages.
“He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the investigator said.
“Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was interviewed by local police chief for internship
A criminology PhD student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was interviewed by a local police department for an internship position months before the slayings.
New emails obtained by The New York Times show a brief exchange between Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger and the then-chief of Pullman Police Department Gary Jenkins regarding Mr Kohberger’s interview process for the research assistantship for public safety position in April 2022.
Mr Kohberger, 28, is facing four murder charges in the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Mr Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on 30 December before he was extradited to Idaho on 5 January.
In his email to Mr Jenkins, Mr Kohberger wrote that “it was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share [his] thoughts and excitement.” Mr Jenkins replied that it was “great to meet and talk with you as well.”
It is not clear whether Mr Kohberger was offered a position with the department.
One unique facial feature may have linked Bryan Kohberger to the Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have been among the first in a string of details that linked him to the Idaho murders, according to a new report.
Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two” offers a vivid description of the Moscow police hunt for evidence that would ultimately materialise in Mr Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students, based on an affidavit released earlier this month and sources close to the investigation,
According to the report, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime after he ran the Washington State University PhD student’s licence plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows”.
One of the surviving roommates at the 1122 King Road home had recounted how she unknowingly saw her friends’ killer leaving the scene before going back into her room in a state of shock. The woman said the killer was wearing a mask, but his “bushy eyebrows” stood out to her
These were the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s Washington state home:
Unsealed search warrants have revealed what evidence was seized from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman and his office at Washington State University (WSU) during searches in late December.
This included:
- one nitrite type black glove
- one Walmart receipt with one Dickie’s tag
- two Marshalls receipts
- dust container from a vacuum
- multiple possible hair and hair strands
- one possible animal hair strands
- two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain
- two top and bottom mattress cover with multiple stains
- items with a ‘dark red spot’
- a computer tower
- a Fire TV stick
No items were seized from his office which he shared with other PhD students.