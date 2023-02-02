✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have first linked him to the Idaho murders.

According to Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two”, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime after he ran the Washington State University PhD student’s licence plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows”.

One of the surviving roommates at the 1122 King Road home had recounted how she unknowingly saw her friends’ killer leaving the scene before going back into her room in a state of shock. The woman said the killer was wearing a mask, but his “bushy eyebrows” stood out to her.

The outlet also reported that an FBI surveillance team “lost” Mr Kohberger for several hours while the net was closing in on him for the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Chapin.

Mr Kohberger “vanished” for several hours as he and his father began their cross-country trip from Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania. He was ultimately retraced and following a surveillance operation, the WSU PhD student was arrested on 30 December.