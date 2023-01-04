✕ Close Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for extradition hearing

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his journey to Idaho. It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about what led investigators to the suspect will remain under wraps until the suspect is back in the state where the murders took place, however a police source said that the criminal justice student was linked through DNA evidence and the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene.

Bodycam footage has now been released showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in the vehicle back on 15 December as they made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania. The officer let the pair go as – at the time – the suspect was not on police radar.