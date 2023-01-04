Idaho murders – live: Bryan Kohberger begins journey back to Moscow after waiving extradition
Bryan Christopher Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his journey to Idaho. It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
Details about what led investigators to the suspect will remain under wraps until the suspect is back in the state where the murders took place, however a police source said that the criminal justice student was linked through DNA evidence and the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene.
Bodycam footage has now been released showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in the vehicle back on 15 December as they made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania. The officer let the pair go as – at the time – the suspect was not on police radar.
Motive for attack remains unknown
The motive for the murders of the four University of Idaho students remains unclear.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday accused of stabbing the four victims to death back on 13 November.
Mr Kohberger was a PhD student in criminology at Washington State University – living and working around 10 miles from the home where the murders took place.
On Tuesday, he waived his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania court, paving the way for his return to Idaho.
Moscow Police have kept the details about what led them to the suspect under wraps and the criminal complaint will remain sealed until Mr Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho.
No obvious link has been found between the victims and the suspected killer and it is unclear if he knew any of the four students prior to the murders.
However, Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told ABC News that he had found unnamed connections between the suspect and the daughter – but was not ready to reveal what these potential ties are.
Bryan Kohberger has begun journey back to Idaho
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has begun his journey back to Idaho where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer to Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.
It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights when he appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan Kohberger’s neighbour reveals unusual behaviour of suspected Idaho student killer
A neighbour of the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students has revealed that the PhD student seemed to never sleep and would make a lot of noise during the night.
The resident, how lives in the apartment below Bryan Kohberger in Pullman, Washington state, told The New York Post that she would hear the 28-year-old suspect at odd hours of the day.
“He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said.
“I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.
“It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.”
Despite his somewhat unusual behaviour, she said she was shocked to learn of his arrest for the brutal murders of the four Idaho students.
“I don’t know how he could’ve killed people because he doesn’t look that tough,” she said.
“We are all PhD students here so it takes a lot of hard work and smarts to get to this point. You don’t think someone like that could do something like this.”
Suspect’s father appeared to be concerned about WSU shooting in bodycam footage
Bryan Kohberger’s father appeared to be concerned about a shooting at the college that his son attended when him and his son were pulled over for a traffic stop a month after the murders.
Bodycam footage was released on Wednesday showing Mr Kohberger and his father being pulled over by police in his white Hyundai Elantra – before being let go.
The incident unfolded back on 15 December when an Indiana State Police trooper pulled the car over during the father and son’s 2,500-mile journey from Washington state to Pennsylvania.
The conversation between the two men and the officer is largely unintelligible due to road noise, but Mr Kohberger’s father is heard telling the officer that his son attends Washington State University and that there had been a shooting there recently.
One day earlier on 14 December, a man had barricaded himself in an apartment near WSU and threatened to kill his two roommates before being killed in a shootout with police.
Mr Kohberger’s concern over the shooting at his son’s college indicates his lack of awareness that his son would soon be arrested for the quadruple murder of students attending a nearby college.
Official suggests reason why Kohberger isn’t fighting extradition
Monroe County First District Attorney Michael Mancuso dropped a hint as to why he believes Bryan Kohberger did not fight his extradition to Idaho.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student waived his extradition rights in a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
His attorney Jason LaBar revealed his plans to waive extradition saying that it was because his client was “eager to be exonerated” of the charges.
But Mr Mancuso hinted at a different reason in Tuesday’s press conference.
Mr Kohberger’s probable cause affidavit remains sealed until he returns to Idaho to face charges.
Mr Mancuso suggested that Mr Kohberger’s eagerness to return to the state is because he is keen learn what they contain.
“I definitely believe one of the reasons he decided to waive his extradition rights was a ‘need to know’ what was in the documents,” Mr Mancuso said.
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney revealed
The attorney representing accused killer Bryan Kohberger in Idaho has now been revealed.
Anne Taylor, the chief public defender in Kootenai County, will represent Mr Kohberger in the state of Idaho, WFLA journalist Ben Johnson tweeted.
Mr Kohberger was assigned public defender Jason LaBar to represent in Pennsylvania where he appeared for an extradition hearing on Tuesday.
At the hearing, he waived his extradition rights, kicking off the process for his return to Idaho.
Officials reveal next steps in case
Moscow Police released details about the next steps in the case against Bryan Kohberger.
Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, paving the way for his return to Idaho to face murder charges.
The judge ordered that he must be transported to Idaho within the next 10 days.
In an update on Tuesday, Moscow Police said that it will not be releasing specifics about Bryan Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho due to security concerns.
“Details regarding Kohberger’s transportation to Idaho, specifically when that may occur and by what method of transportation will not be shared publicly for security reasons,” said Moscow PD.
Once he is returned to Idaho, Mr Kohberger will then be served with the Idaho arrest warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Once that arrest warrant is returned to the court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed.
Mr Kohberger will also first make his initial appearance before the magistrate court judge. At that hearing, the judge will explain him his rights and the charges against him and he will be assigned a public defender if necessary.
He will not be asked to enter a plea at that hearing.
This is when a preliminary hearing is scheduled.
Moscow bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger
The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.
Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen spent the night of 12 November at the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, Idaho.
Police said that the two best friends arrived at the bar at around 10.30pm, leaving around three hours later at 1.30am on 13 November.
Read the full story here:
Bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger
The Corner Club has dispelled a rumour about the suspect visiting the bar on the night of 12 November
Extradition details will remain under wraps for security reasons
Moscow Police said in a statement on Tuesday that it will not be releasing specifics about Bryan Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho due to security concerns.
Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, paving the way for his return to Idaho to face murder charges.
The judge ordered that he must be transported to Idaho within the next 10 days.
“Details regarding Kohberger’s transportation to Idaho, specifically when that may occur and by what method of transportation will not be shared publicly for security reasons,” said Moscow PD.
Kohberger mouthed ‘I love you’ to family at extradition hearing
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was seen mouthing “I love you” to his shocked family members as they gathered to support him at his extradition hearing.
On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger appeared for his extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania.
There, he waived his extradition rights, paving the way for him to be transported from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was shackled and handcuffed as he was led into the courtroom.
The suspect’s parents and sisters were present at the court, breaking cover for the first time since his arrest when they arrived at the courthouse minutes earlier.
Mr Kohberger was seen nodding at his family members, as his mother sat in the gallery visibly upset.