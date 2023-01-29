✕ Close Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time

The attorney representing Bryan Kohberger has ties to the family of a second victim of the University of Idaho murders, it has been revealed.

Public defender Anne Taylor previously represented the father and stepmother of Madison Mogen in now closed criminal cases, according to court records seen by Inside Edition Digital.

The connection comes after it emerged that Ms Taylor was representing Xana Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington on drugs charges at the time of Mr Kohberger’s arrest.

Court documents, filed on 5 January, showed that the attorney then dropped her as a client – the same day that she took on Mr Kohberger’s case and represented him in court in Moscow for the first time on charges of murdering Kernodle, Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves. Ms Northington said she felt “betrayed” by the attorney.

The ties to the victims’ families has raised some concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the case.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that – months before the killings – Mr Kohberger met Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins for an interview for a research assistant position in public safety. It remains unclear if Mr Kohberger was accepted for the role which started in August.