Authorities have seized a trove of evidence from Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Washington apartment, records show.

Among the evidence were items with “reddish or brown stains”, a computer tower and a disposable glove, according to a report on Wednesday by The New York Times. Investigators also seized mattress covers and the dust container of a vacuum cleaner.

Mr Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Officials stated in the search warrant application that they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the horrific November crime in Moscow, Idaho.

They said in the application that this could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the slayings.

Police said that one of the items found at the suspect’s apartment at nearby Washington State University was a “possible animal hair strand.”