The University of Idaho plans to offer self--defence courses next semester in light of the murders of four of its students in November.

Nearly six weeks after the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large. As of Wednesday evening, no suspects have been named and no murder weapon has been found.

It has been revealed that the University of Idaho plans to offer self-defence, stalking awareness, and vigilance courses to students during the upcoming spring semester, Fox News Digital reported.

The college will also work “with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess chapter facility safety and security.”

For two weeks now, police have been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra which was spotted in the “immediate area” of the student home at the time of the murders.

Earlier this week, Moscow police ruled out any connection between a damaged car of the same model found in Oregon and the brutal murders.

The search continues for the mystery vehicle, the department said, adding that its occupants could have “critical information” about the slayings.