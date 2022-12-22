Idaho murders – update: University to offer self-defence courses as search for mystery Hyundai continues
Follow for live updates on the Idaho college killings investigation
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
The University of Idaho plans to offer self--defence courses next semester in light of the murders of four of its students in November.
Nearly six weeks after the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large. As of Wednesday evening, no suspects have been named and no murder weapon has been found.
It has been revealed that the University of Idaho plans to offer self-defence, stalking awareness, and vigilance courses to students during the upcoming spring semester, Fox News Digital reported.
The college will also work “with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess chapter facility safety and security.”
For two weeks now, police have been searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra which was spotted in the “immediate area” of the student home at the time of the murders.
Earlier this week, Moscow police ruled out any connection between a damaged car of the same model found in Oregon and the brutal murders.
The search continues for the mystery vehicle, the department said, adding that its occupants could have “critical information” about the slayings.
Bodycam shows Moscow police responding to unrelated noise complaint at victims’ home months before murders
Bodycam footage has now emerged of Moscow police officers responding to a noise complaint on 1 September at their residence. In the bodycam, obtained by NewsNation, officers repeatedly ask to talk to people who lived in the house, while several young adults are seen leaving the home.
Loud music and partying can be heard as officers then proceed to dump cans of beer left behind in the parking lot.
Two men who answered the door told officers that they believed the residents were females but did not know them personally. Eventually, authorities got Mogen on the phone and warned her to tell people partying inside the home to turn down the volume.
In a new statement to The Independent, Idaho Stae Police said: “Investigators do not believe the noise violation call is related to the murders. However, we continue to review any/all information potentially related to this case to see if it can help provide context to what occurred the night of the murders.”
Moscow police chief defends agency against claims it’s not experienced enough to handle quadruple murder case
Six weeks on from the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November, the killer remains at large.
Amid growing tension between the victims’ loved ones about the lack of information being released and doubts raised on whether the local department has the resources and experience to handle the probe, the chief of police said he will keep lead oversight of the investigation.
“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department’s investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said in a video statement on Tuesday.
He continued: “The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 94 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation’s daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”
Idaho police rule out white car abandoned in Oregon as link to quadruple college murders
Investigators have ruled out any connection between a damaged car found abandoned in Oregon and the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students 500 miles away in Moscow.
For two weeks, police have been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra, which was spotted in the “immediate area” of the student home on King Road at the time of the murders on 13 November.
On Tuesday, police confirmed that a vehicle matching the description of the mystery car had been reported to police in Eugene, Oregon, on 17 December.
Eugene Police Department told The Independent in a statement that they received a 911 call at around 5.19am reporting a person sleeping inside the vehicle which had heavy damage to its front end.
Officers responded to the scene and no further report was made about the incident. However, the department confirmed that it had passed the information on to police investigating the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow.
A spokesperson for Moscow Police confirmed to The Independent that were “aware” of the vehicle and were “working on” determining whether or not it was the same car they were searching for.
But, hopes of a final break in the case came to an end just hours later when police announced that the vehicle was not connected to the unsolved killings.
Moscow Police said that they had tracked down the owner of the abandoned vehicle and learned that it had been involved in a collision and subsequently impounded.
“The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations,” police said.
Donations to Xana Kernodle scholarship endowment can now be made online
In a statement to The Independent, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.
Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.
“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.
“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”
The Kernodle family said they will be matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000. Those interested in donating are encouraged to call the university of Idaho Foundation at (208) 885-4000, or donate online.
Checks can also be mailed to the university with “EE854 – Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment” in the memo line on the check.
University of Idaho to bolster security in the spring following unsolved quadruple murder
It has now been revealed that the University of Idaho plans to offer self-defence, stalking awareness, and vigilance courses to students during the upcoming spring semester, Fox News Digital reported.
The college will also work “with fraternity and sorority chapters to bring external experts in to assess chapter facility safety and security.”
The Independent has the story:
University of Idaho to bolster security in the spring following quadruple murder
Students who stay in Moscow will see more law enforcement and security personnel on the campus
Local police department is being supported by FBI and Idaho State Police
Responding to criticism that his department does not have the resources to handle the investigation, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said on Tuesday that his officers have a total of 94 years of combined experience.
He also highlighted the department is being supported by the FBI and ISP.
“We are supported by highly trained and experienced personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI. Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success,” Mr Fry also said on Tuesday.
“Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case. Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them, their families and to help our community heal.”
A killer’s tell-tale signs
Robin Dreeke, retired FBI special agent and head of the Counterintelligence Behavioral Analysis Program, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that the fact that two behavioural analysis units are working on the investigation was a good indication.
“It’s as simple as being present and seeing what deviates from someone’s normal behaviour,” Mr Dreeke explained when asked what those close to the perpetrator could look out for.
“The challenge in this situation is the more time passes, the likelihood of the personality type starts edging more towards psychopathy and a lack of empathy, and we are going to probably start picking up on a lot less visual queues than we normally would.”
FBI adds more agents to case
The FBI has assigned more agents to the case investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, as the killer remains at large more than five weeks on.
In a press release on Monday, Moscow Police said that 60 FBI agents and two members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are now working on the case.
This marks an additional 14 agents from the 46 who were assigned to the case back on 15 December, when police last issued a press release.
Now, more than 10,000 tips have been sent in by the public and “progress” has been made in the search to find the mystery vehicle seen at the crime scene at the time of the murders, police said
Bodycam shows Moscow police responding to unrelated noise complaint at victims’ home
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students are not immediately ruling out a connection between the crime and a preceding police visit at the crime scene regarding a noise complaint.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of 13 November inside the young women’s off-campus rental home at 1122 King Road. More than six weeks after the murders, the killer remains at large.
The Independent has the story:
Moscow police responded to noise complaint at victims’ home months before murders
Footage has now emerged of Moscow police officers responding to a noise complaint on 1 September at the victims’ home
Car found in Oregon not connected to the murders, police say
Moscow police have ruled out any connection between a damaged car found in Oregon and the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho students 500 miles away in Moscow.
For two weeks, police have been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra which was spotted in the “immediate area” of the student home at the time of the murders on 13 November.
On Tuesday, police confirmed that a vehicle matching the description of the mystery car had been reported to police in Eugene, Oregon, on 17 December.
But, hopes of a final break in the case came to an end hours later when police confirmed that the vehicle is not connected to the unsolved killings.
“Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner. The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded,” the statement read.
“The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner.”