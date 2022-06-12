Truck full of masked Patriot Front extremists arrested near Idaho city’s Pride event, police say

Group of 31 men had shields, riot gear and smoke grenade, officials say

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 12 June 2022 06:24
<p>Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBT+ event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho</p>

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBT+ event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

(North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via Reuters)

A truck full of masked men from the Patriot Front extremist group were arrested near an Idaho city’s Pride in the Park event, police say.

Law enforcement stopped a U-haul truck in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday afternoon and detained 31 people, all wearing the same outfit, who were inside, according to KREM2.

The men inside the U-haul were all dressed the same in khakis, blue shirts, beige hats and a white cloth covering their faces. Officers cuffed them with zip ties, put them in police vans and took them away from the scene.

Police said the men had shields, shin guards, riot gear and a smoke grenade with them when they made a traffic stop.

“They came to riot downtown,” the city’s police chief Lee White told a press conference on Saturday.

The group’s members were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor charge, and police said they had an “operations plan” with them.

Police said that they were tipped off by a “concerned citizen” who saw the men “looking like a little army” load up into the truck at a hotel, and not from an informant within the group.

Investigators said the members came from states across the country and were in the process of being booked. The police chief said that the men had Patriot Front logos on their clothes and hats.

Those arrested came from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and other states as well, police said.

“It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Videos on social media showed police in tactical gear forcing the men to kneel down with their hands placed behind their backs.

Patriot Front is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group.

Police said there were groups walking around the Pride event with long guns, handguns and bear spray.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in