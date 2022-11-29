Idaho murders - live: Police shoot down more rumours as university increases security for students’ return
Follow live updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students
Police in Moscow investigating the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students have dispelled more rumours related to the killings.
In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.
They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.
Meanwhile the university has beefed up security as students have started returning to the college town after the Thanksgiving break.
In an Instagram post the university said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”
It remains to be seen how many students will return – with no arrests made and no suspects identified two weeks on from the murders – the small community remains on edge.
'Increased' security on University campus
University of Idaho has increased security on campus as students returned from Thanksgiving break.
In an Instagram post, the University said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”
At a press conference university president Scott Green said: “We’re making security our top priority. We’re also planning for the very real possibility that some students aren’t comfortable returning to campus. We will do our best to meet the needs of all students.”
Police dispel more rumours
Moscow police have shot down more rumours relating to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students on 13 November.
In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.
They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.
Police have also urged the community to only rely on “vetted” information released by authorities to avoid stoking fear.
Fundraiser will buy personal alarms for over 1900 students
The former University of Idaho student who raised money to buy personal alarms for women in Moscow says she now has enough to equip more than 1900 people.
In an interview with The Independent, Kerry Uhlorn of Boise, Idaho said she had raised nearly $20,000 through a private Facebook group, which will buy 737 alarms for all women in the college's sorority system and another 1200 to any student who wants one.
The 37-year-old radiology technician, who graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007, says she set out to buy just five or ten alarms for members of her old sorority, Delta Gamma.
"I think after this event everyone just felt helpless. People didn’t know what to do and this effort has given them a tangible way to help," Ms Uhlorn said.
The alarms, made by a company called She's Birdy, make a loud noise and emit bright flashing light when activated, which Ms Uhlorn hopes would be "enough to scare a potential attacker away or at least bring attention to the victim".
She added: "The hope is that these will give the students on campus a small sense of security, and also just let them know that their alumni and others deeply care about keeping them and the University that we love a safe space for them.
'Caller states her vehicle is blocked in by reporters'
Some of the recent 911 calls to Moscow Police testify to the impact of the murder investigation itself, as well as the national media storm that has accompanied it.
"RP [reporting person] has concerns and questions about the media interfering with the RP's life and daily activities," says a public log of one call on Tuesday 22 November.
A different log from the previous day says: "RP's vehicle is blocked in by caution tape. RP stated she is unable to leave due to the caution tape and reporters blocking the exits."
911 caller reports 'suspicious man' removing tip line posters
A 911 caller in Moscow told police that they had seen a "suspicious" man walking around removing posters with information about a tip line last Tuesday.
It's not clear exactly what tip line that was, but there is a good chance it was the Moscow Police Department's tip line at 208-883-7180, which has been advertised in connection with this month's murders.
Other citizens reported men or women screaming nearby, mysterious knocks on their doors and windows, alarming noises near their houses, and in one case, returning to their house to find a bedroom door locked when no one else should have been home.
Idaho woman raises $19,000 to give students personal alarms
A University of Idaho alumna has raised thousands of dollars to buy personal alarms for women on campus.
Kerry Uhlorn, a resident of Boise, Idaho who was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority during her student days, told KREM 2 that she was horrified by the murders and wanted to help.
According to CNN, she has now raised at least $19,000 to buy alarm keychains from a company called She's Birdie, which make a loud noise and flash a bright light when activated.
Though she initially set out only to buy alarms for every member of the university's fraternity and sorority system, she received enough money to equip at least 900 other women too.
She said that she hoped the fundraiser would reassure students that "their community and alumni support them", and give them a "little token [that will] hopefully bring comfort and safety."
'It's definitely a different vibe'
University of Idaho students returning from the Thanksgiving break have said the town is a different place since the murders.
"It definitely feels a little bit different," Hayden Rich told CNN. “It’s kind of a different vibe. It seems kind of a sad setting. It is kind of quiet."
Another student, Ava Forsyth, said her housemate was staying home at night because she does not feel safe, while she herself has been using the campus walking security service when going out at night.
Witness claims ‘food truck man’ wanted to help victims get home
It's worth examining just what happened at the Moscow food truck where Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves got food before their deaths, which has become a focus of online discussion.
Once again, police have said that the man in a white hoodie seen interacting with the women at the food truck, dubbed "food truck man" on Reddit, is not a suspect.
A man called Joe Vidot claims to have witnessed this interaction, telling DailyMail.com that he believed the man was "trying to help them get home safe".
Mr Vidot’s impression was that the man was "there to make sure that they got home safe" because they appeared "super drunk". He admitted that he did not know the man personally, saying: “I thought he was a solid guy. Believe me when I tell you that his vibe was not bad.”
After that, a car pulled up and a man called out to the women, leading them to "ditch" the man. "I said, 'bro, they're leaving'," said Mr Vidot. "He said, 'what the f?' And I said, 'sorry, brother'."
Mr Vidot said that he was sober during this interaction.
Reddit zooms in on audio clip from Moscow food truck
On the 'Idaho Murders' Reddit board that has sprung up since the killings, many users have focused on an audio clip that may feature one of the victims just hours before her death.
In the clip, taken from an online live stream by a food truck that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves visited on the night of their deaths, a woman's voice can be heard saying "stop being weird!" or possibly "f*** you!"
The voice lines up with a moment when one of the two women points dramatically at a man in a white hoodie standing a few feet away, suggesting it may be one of them speaking.
But having listened to this clip carefully and repeatedly, with boosted volume, I’m still not entirely certain what is being said or who is saying it. There are a lot of people lingering and chatting around the food truck, and the audio is pretty muddy.
Additionally, police have now said that the man in the white hoodie is not considered a suspect, despite drawing early suspicion from reporters and internet sleuths.
Redditors were divided on whether the man was bothering the women with bad intentions or attempting to help them because they appeared drunk (as another witness has since claimed).
"If he’s not involved," said one Reddit user, "he’s the unluckiest mf’er ever."
'Caller is scared about recent events'
Many of the 911 calls logged by Moscow Police describe "suspicious" men lingering around on the street or outside people's houses.
Various callers report (in the words of police or 911 staff), a "male standing near bike rack look[ing] like he was trying to hide", a "male trespass[er]", a "male acting strange and throwing things into a dumpster", a "suspicious male", and "a male wandering around" a certain area twice in one week.
On Monday 14 November, the day after the murders became public knowledge, someone reported a man outside their house taking photos of the upper floors.
One person reported that someone had knocked on their door and then walked away, saying "they have a big dog, try a different house". Another said a woman walked into their house, saying that she was a cleaner and had gotten the wrong address.
Meanwhile, a caller around 5am on Tuesday 15 November apparently just wanted reassurance. "RP [reporting person] would like to speak with an officer," says the log. "Scared about recent events and wants to keep his kids home from school again today."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.