Bryan Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students has prompted authorities to review cold cases in his home state of Pennsylvania.
Officials in two separate Pennsylvania counties – Northampton County and Lehigh County – confirmed they have been sifting through unsolved cases looking for any potential ties to the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.
So far, no connections have been found between Mr Kohberger and unsolved crimes, they said.
The accused killer grew up in Albrightsville, before moving to Washington in summer 2022 to begin his graduate program at Washington State University (WSU).
It has now emerged that, around the time of the murders, Mr Kohberger was facing disciplinary action from WSU over his teaching assistant job.
According to NewsNation, within a month of starting the role he was under review because of “behavioural problems” and a “sexist attitude towards women”.
Then, on 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in Moscow, Idaho.
One month later – on 19 December – he was ultimately fired from his WSU job. Days later on 30 December he was arrested and charged with the homicides.
Ethan Chapin’s mother shares how family are adjusting to ‘new normal’
The mother of slain University of Idaho Ethan Chapin has opened up about finding “the little victories” in her grief journey.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Stacy Chapin said she and her husband had visited her two surviving triplets, Mazie and Hunter, at the University of Idaho over the weekend. The Chapin triplets were all enrolled at the college in the town of Moscow when Ethan was killed on 13 November.
Speaking out about life after losing her son, Ms Chapin said she had early on agreed with her husband that Maizie and Hunter would be returning to school for the spring semester. The mother-of-three said that she wanted to keep her family close but also allow her children “to heal at their own pace.”
Could Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger get a plea deal?
If convicted of the four murders, Bryan Kohberger faces the possibility of lethal injection, should the prosecution seek the death penalty.
In the state of Idaho, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death and the suspect is facing four counts of this charge.
While the Latah County prosecutor has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to seek the death penalty in the case and he is unlikely to show his hand over the coming weeks due to the gag order now in place.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents have already said that they want their daughter’s killer to be sentenced to death saying he “has to pay” for what he has done.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” Steve Goncalves told NewsNation in early-January.
According to prominent attorney Duncan Levin, in a death penalty case, the only possible plea deal would be for the suspect to be given life in prison instead.
However, he said it is “too early” to tell whether this is likely in this case.
“At this point, it is too early for the two sides to have a discussion about a plea deal,” he told The Independent.
“On a death penalty case, the only plea on the table is life in prison but both sides have too much investigating ahead of them to discuss that at this time.”
Dickies tag and receipts from Walmart and Marshalls seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home
According to the search warrant record unsealed last month, investigators seized one receipt from Walmart, two from Marshalls and a tag from the clothing brand Dickies from Bryan Kohberger’s home.
Last month, The Independent spoke to two experts - Dr Monte Miller, a former crime scene investigator and forensic expert for the Texas Department of Public Safety; and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer - for their takes on each item.
Dr Miller said investigators could seek to prove that the items listed on those receipts, and whatever the tag came from, match with the clothing worn by the alleged killer.
“[The suspect] may have bought something to wear and discard, and then [law enforcement] found these receipts and asked ‘Where are these clothes?’” he said.
The receipts could also reveal how long in advance the clothing was purchased, Ms Coffindaffer noted.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on 13 November
“I think that those would indicate not only what was purchased — which is relevant to the crime — but also when, which I think is very important to see timing, to see a forethought that this was planned,” Ms Coffindaffer said. “Was this just one day? Several days before? The timestamp to me is as important as what was on those receipts.”
Kaylee Goncalves’ family fight gag order in Idaho murders case
The family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves are fighting back against an unusually restrictive gag order placed on the case against her accused killer.
In an appeal filed in court on Friday, the Goncalves’ family attorney Shanon Gray called on the judge to pull back the scope of the gag order, describing it as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague”.
Serial killer Dennis Rader has expressed sympathy for Bryan Kohberger as he awaits trial in the Idaho murders
Rader —who gave himself the title of the BTK killer because he bound and tortured his victims before killing them — is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after he confessed in 2005 to killing 10 people over a span of three decades.
In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Rader said he understands how Mr Kohberger must feel while in solitary confinement at Latah County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on 26 June.
“Since I spent from February 2005 to April 2005 in a cell by myself, I know how he feels. Very lonely,” Rader told the outlet, adding that his situation improved when he was allowed to receive mail. “And soon letters started to come in ... [I] read a lot of the Bible and wrote poetry.”
ICYMI: Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders
A “possible animal hair” was among the evidence seized from the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger - sparking speculation that it could belong to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ dog.
Records of evidence recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home were unsealed last month, nearly three weeks after his arrest for the 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Included on the list of seizures was a “possible animal hair strand”. While Mr Kohberger is not believed to have a pet, one of the victims he is accused of killing, Goncalves, had a dog who was at home at the time of the murders.
The dog called Murphy became the target of substantial attention in the case after investigators revealed that the pet was found unscathed in the room where Goncalves and Mogen were stabbed to death in the former student’s bed.
FBI says agents did not lose track of Bryan Kohberger before Idaho college murders arrest
The FBI has denied claims that its agents “lost” accused mass killer Bryan Kohberger while he was under surveillance for the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students.
Surveillance teams had been tasked with keeping eyes on the 28-year-old criminology PhD student after he became a “person of interest” in the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
But, law enforcement sources told Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two” that in the early hours of 13 December, Mr Kohberger set off on a cross-country drive with his father from Washington State University (WSU) to his family home in Pennsylvania and the surveillance team “lost” him.
WSU addresses reports that Bryan Kohberger was fired from teaching assistant job before Idaho murders
Mr Kohberger began working as a teaching assistant in the criminology department at WSU in August as part of his graduate program.
But within a month he was already under investigation by the university because of “behavioural problems” and a “sexist attitude towards women”, according to NewsNation.
On Thursday, the university issued a statement saying that Mr Kohberger is not currently employed at WSU, but did not clarify whether he was fired before or after his 30 December arrest.
“Bryan Kohberger received an appointment as a teaching assistant at Washington State University (WSU) during the fall 2022 semester. It is typical for students to receive a teaching assistantship or similar appointment as part of their PhD program,” a spokesperson said.
“Mr. Kohberger does not currently have a teaching assistantship and he is not currently enrolled at WSU. Information concerning a student’s teaching assistantship is considered a student record.
“The federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prevents universities from discussing student records. As a result, I am unable to comment on Mr. Kohberger’s experience as a teaching assistant.”
Pennsylvania police are sifting through cold cases for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Two law enforcement offices in Pennsylvania are reportedly sifting through cold case files in search of any potential links to Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Northampton County District and Lehigh County started looking for links between unsolved cases and Mr Kohberger following his 30 December arrest, King5 reported. The Washington State University PhD student is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney says defence has no evidence to hand to state
Court filings show the suspect’s defence attorney’s has now responded to the state’s request for discovery in the case.
In a court filing on 30 January, public defender Anne Taylor writes that the defence so far has no evidence to turn over such as books, documents, papers and photos.
There are also no results or reports of mental or physical exams or tests, the documents state.
This comes after prosecutors handed over a trove of documents, photos and video files in the case.