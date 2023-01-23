Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger search warrant found less evidence than expected, expert says
Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November
Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time
The search warrant executed at Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home yielded less evidence than expected, according to an expert.
Court documents unsealed last week showed 15 items were recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home during a search on the same day he was arrested in Pennsylvania on charges for the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
Speaking to The Independent about the significance of the seizures - including hairs, receipts, a computer tower, a disposable glove and items with peculiar stains, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said: “I just expected so much more information.”
Official details about the evidence are not expected to emerge any time soon after the court extended a gag order prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders and the arrest.
Meanwhile, speculation around Mr Kohberger’s possible links to the victims continues to swirl - including a rumour that he visited the restaurant where Mogen and Kernodle worked in the weeks before the killings.
That rumour was promptly shut down by the owner of the restaurant Mad Greek.
Victim’s father ‘broke down and cried’ at news of suspect arrest
The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.
Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.
Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Kaylee Goncalves’ family says ‘it’s almost like she knew she only had a certain amount of time on earth’
In a sit-down interview with the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia — filmed two days before Mr Kohberger’s arrest– the Goncalves remembered their daughter as a hardworking young woman who was not afraid to go after what she wanted in life.
Among other bittersweet revelations made in the YouTube interview was that Goncalves had taken summer classes to graduate ahead of time.
“It’s almost like she knew she only had a certain amount of time on this planet and she was rushing towards [her goals],” Mr Goncalves said.
The family also spoke of the sheer fear and devastation they experienced after finding out that Kaylee was killed through a family member with connections in Moscow. They first tried to get in touch with both Goncalves and Mogen – to no avail.
When they attempted to call police in the immediate hours after the bodies were found, the family was told no information could be released at the time.
An officer eventually showed up at the door to officially inform them that their daughter had been killed.
“I kept giving [my parents] hope,” Alivea Gonclaves said. “I kept saying ‘If they were killed last night, you guys would know by now.’ I kept giving them hope.”
According to the family, they reached out to the YouTube channel because Kaylee followed it on TikTok and would often watch videos on the true crime account.
Expert explains how airtight the case against Bryan Kohberger is
It will be another six months before Bryan Kohberger and the families of his alleged victims come face to face in court again, after his preliminary hearing was postponed until the summer.
The prominent attorney Duncan Levin speaks to The Independent’s Rachel Sharp about the case against Bryan Kohberger and what to expect for the next moves from the defence and the prosecution:
These were all the items seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home on the day of his arrest
Police investigating the murder of four Idaho students seized a string of items from suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, including possible hair strands, a disposable glove, items with red and brown stains and a computer, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.
According to the search warrant unsealed on Wednesday, these are the items seized from his apartment:
- One nitrite type black glove
- 1 Walmart receipt with one Dickiestag
- 2 Marshalls receipts
- Dust container from Bissell PowerForce” vacuum
- 8 possible hair strands
- FireTV stick with cord/plug
- 1 possible animal hair strand
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair
- 1 possible hair strand
- 1 computer tower
- 1 collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)
- 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger stain tested)
- 2 top and bottom mattress covers packaged separately with multiple stains(one tested)
Bryan Kohberger’s chilling posts as a teen reveal how he felt ‘no emotion and little remorse’
Bryan Kohberher, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder in the brutal 13 November stabbings of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
A report by the New York Times last week offered insight into the alleged murderer’s troubled teenage years and his struggle to feel emotion from a young age.
The Tapatalk profile behind the chilling posts from 2011 was linked to the Washington State University PhD criminology student with the help of recollections from former friends of Mr Kohberger, and a username match with an email account used by him, according to the Times.
Mr Kohberger had previously been described by high school friends as an intellectually gifted teen who often struggled to socialise and fit in. Some close to Mr Kohberger have also come forward saying he went from being awkward and bullied to developing an addiction to heroin and becoming a “bully” during his junior year of high school, according to a CBS News report.
But the posts from the online discussion forum, purportedly made when he was 16 years old, appear to reveal Mr Kohberger’s concerns about his suicidal ideation, challenges with a disorder he described as “visual snow” — a disorder that causes people to see static, and inability to connect with his relatives.
“I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth,” one post reads. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”
In another post, the author explored feelings of self-loathing, regretting that he was no longer the “healthy blonde-haired boy with blue eyes, and in a few years, [he then had] darker hair and darker eyes, half the body weight”.
He then proceeded to say he felt “unintelligent” and as though he was experiencing “depersonalization” and felt “little to no remorse.’
“I often find myself making simple human interactions, but it is as if I am playing a role-playing game such as oblivion; I can see what is going on, I am slightly into it, but I can pause the game and focus on my real life,” the post states.
It continues: “I view everything as I would if I was playing oblivion, pointless and full of nothing, out of reality. I am moving out of my house, my last holidays were already lived, but where was I? As my family group hugs and celebrates, I am stuck in this void of nothing, feeling completely no emotion, feeling nothing.”
“I feel dirty, like there is dirt inside of my head, my mind, I am always dizzy and confused.”
Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of murder home before the attack
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.
Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.
Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.
The two young women had been inseparable since meeting in the sixth grade and Goncalves wanted to show Mogen her new Range Rover that she had saved up for and bought.
Wording about ‘co-defendant’ in Bryan Kohberge’s defence discovery request is ‘just part of the standard requests,’ expert says
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.
Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within 14 days. Among the discovery requests were witness statements, digital media and police reports about the case. It also included a request for information about a “co-defendant”.
The Independent has the full story:
Could Bryan Kohberger get a plea deal?
If convicted of the four murders, Mr Kohberger faces the possibility of lethal injection, should the prosecution seek the death penalty.
In the state of Idaho, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death and the suspect is facing four counts of this charge.
While the Latah County prosecutor has not yet confirmed whether or not he plans to seek the death penalty in the case and he is unlikely to show his hand over the coming weeks due to the gag order now in place.
Goncalves’ parents have already said that they want their daughter’s killer to be sentenced to death saying he “has to pay” for what he has done.
“If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him,” Steve told NewsNation in early January.
Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office who has no official connection to the Idaho murders case, spoke to The Independent about the strength of the criminal case and what to expect next as it makes its way through the courts.
According to Mr Levin, in a death penalty case, the only possible plea deal would be for the suspect to be given life in prison instead.
However, he said it is “too early” to tell whether this is likely in this case.
“At this point, it is too early for the two sides to have a discussion about a plea deal,” he said.
“On a death penalty case, the only plea on the table is life in prison but both sides have too much investigating ahead of them to discuss that at this time.”
ICYMI: Bryan Kohberger expected to appear in court again in June
Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court last week to waive his right to a speedy trial on charges of murdering four Idaho students.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student made a brief appearance in Latah County Courthouse in Moscow on 12 January for a status hearing in his murder case.
Mr Kohberger spoke only to answer “yes” when asked if he understood his rights to a speedy preliminary hearing within the next 14 days and if he agreed to waive those rights. His public defender Anne Taylor then requested that his next court date be pushed back until June.
The entire week has been set aside for the hearing – when evidence of the case against Mr Kohberger will be laid out for the first time in court and he is likely to enter a plea on the charges.
His request for a delay before the next court appearance came after the defence asked the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case in the next 14 days - including witness statements, digital media and police reports.
Ms Taylor told the judge that waiving the 14-day deadline would give the defence more time to review all the evidence in the case.
Now, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin will have to wait six more months to face their childrens’ accused killer in the court.
Until then, Mr Kohberger will be held behind bars at Latah County Jail after he was ordered to be held on no bail for a second time.