✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A neighbour of the University of Idaho students brutally stabbed last month has revealed new details about the crime scene.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.

The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates.

Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor.

Now, a neighbour of the victims has told Fox News Digital that they had seen the front door wide open around 8.30am the day of the attack.

Meanwhile, investigators are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.

The occupant “may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said.

More than three weeks on from the slayings, no arrests have been made and no suspects named.