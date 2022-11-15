✕ Close 4 University Of Idaho Students Found Dead

The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.

Police say the group of friends - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.

Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.

In an update on Tuesday, police assured that there is no “imminent threat” to the community but did not disclose any evidence that led to that conclusion.

Police also revealed that the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that has not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile eerie photos have emerged of the friends smiling together just one day before the killings.