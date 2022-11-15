Idaho university murders - live: Police hunt mystery suspect in stabbing deaths of four students
Four friends were killed in ‘isolated, targeted attack’ in Moscow, Idaho
The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.
Police say the group of friends - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.
Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.
In an update on Tuesday, police assured that there is no “imminent threat” to the community but did not disclose any evidence that led to that conclusion.
Police also revealed that the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that has not yet been recovered.
Meanwhile eerie photos have emerged of the friends smiling together just one day before the killings.
Smiling victims pictured together one day before killings
On Saturday – just hours before their murders – 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves had shared photos of the four victims and some of their other friends on her Instagram account.
In one carefree image, the group had their arms around each other, lifted each other on their shoulders and smiled into the camera.
“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Goncalves captioned the post.
Hours later, four of the friends were dead.
Idaho students’ cause of death revealed
The four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home over the weekend were all stabbed to death in an “isolated, targeted attack” – with the killer still at large.
The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.
Police had responded to the property after receiving a mysterious 911 call reporting an “unconscious individual”.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four friends – all sorority or fraternity members at the college – dead inside the home.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police released new details about the murders, revealing that all four victims were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Four Idaho students found dead in off-campus home were stabbed in ‘targeted attack’
No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered – but officials insist the public is not in danger
