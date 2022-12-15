Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ father says he’s being told to ‘shut up’ about college killings
The father of one of the four University of Idaho murder victims has ramped up public frustration with police, accusing them of telling him to “shut up” about the case in the media.
The heightened tension comes as the investigation into the brutal 13 November stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin enters its second month with no signs of a breakthrough.
Kaylee’s parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves demanded answers and hit out at police for not sharing more details with the family in an ABC News interview on Wednesday.
Mr Goncalves - one of the loudest family voices in the media - suggested he’s been admonished for airing information not previously disclosed by police.
“Imagine if you’re a parent, and you have pertinent information to this, like that. You’re asking me to just shut up. It’s not going to happen,” he said.
His comments followed frenzied speculation over surveillance footage which purportedly showed a white car speeding past a Moscow gas station near the scene on the night the students were killed.
“A month has now passed since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, and police in the small university town of Moscow appear no closer to solving the case.
“Not a single arrest has been made. No suspects have been identified. And the murder weapon is nowhere to be found.
“With each day that passes, fears grow that the investigation is going cold and that the mass murderer who violently stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death will continue to walk free.
“Confidence in law enforcement has been fraught from the get-go, after Moscow Police initially insisted that there was no ongoing threat to the community.
“This claim was dramatically walked back days later, and authorities gave a chilling warning this Saturday urging students, visitors and locals to “stay vigilant” and travel in groups during the college commencement ceremony.
“Students and locals previously enjoyed the relative safety of the small college town where many residents didn’t even lock their doors. Now they are arming themselves with guns and securing their homes with deadbolts. Some have upped sticks and left Moscow altogether.
“Many have accused officials of bungling the murder investigation, with tensions between law enforcement and the victims’ devastated families now reaching boiling point.”
Where were Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle between 9pm on 12 November and 1.45am 13 November?
There continues to be a huge gap in the timeline for the last known movements of Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Police said that the young couple was at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi from 8pm to 9pm on the night of 12 November.
They arrived at the home on King Road at around 1.45am on 13 November, and were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am.
Four weeks on from the murders, their whereabouts in the roughly five hours between the party and returning to the student’s home still remains unclear.
Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington has said that she believes her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were at a bar during that time.
However, she confirmed that she does not know that for sure.
Last week, Moscow Police said that they are still “investigating what occurred from approximately 9pm on November 12th to 1.45am on November 13th, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive”.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about “any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal” to come forward to help “add context to what occurred”.
Idaho police address rumours about ‘hoodie guy’
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have acknowledged rampant rumours around a man who was seen near two of the victims at a food truck hours before they were killed.
The man dubbed “hoodie guy” in online sleuth communities - who police previously said is not considered connected to the 13 November killings - became the target of renewed speculation this week after the father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves mentioned rumours around him in an interview with The New York Post on Monday.
A Twitch livestream from the Grub Truck in Moscow, Idaho, captured the man standing nearby Goncalves and Madison Mogen on the night of 12 November, hours before the women were stabbed to death along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home.
While the man was cleared by Moscow police shortly after the video emerged, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves suggested that police may have ruled him out too quickly in his interview with the Post, claiming that he’d heard the man had since left the country and declined a DNA test.
Last week, Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told The Independent that investigators are “aware of the rumours”, but did not confirm or deny them.
“The person in question continues cooperating with the investigation,” Mr Snell added.
Kaylee Goncalves’ father says he’s being told to ‘shut up’ about case
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents renewed their frustration with law enforcement investigating the quadruple murder in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, as the case entered its second month.
Steve Goncalves condemned a lack of information given out by police and suggested that he’d been told to stop speaking so publicly about the details he has learned.
“Imagine if you’re a parent, and you have pertinent information to this, like that. You’re asking me to just shut up. It’s not going to happen,” Mr Goncalves said.
The father has been one of the loudest family voices in the media for several weeks, repeatedly unveiling details beyond what has officially come from authorities.
On several occasions, Mr Goncalves’ interviews have been followed by police statements reiterating that information should only be deemed credible if it comes directly from authorities.
In one of the more dramatic developments to emerge this week, Mr Goncalves claimed the family was told by the coroner that each victim suffered “big open gouges”.
Neighbour of King Road home says ‘front door was left wide open’ after the killings
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said.
The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.
Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room on the third floor. The two surviving roommates were on the first floor during the stabbings and are believed to have slept through it.
Now, a neighbour of the victims has come forward with information about the crime scene, telling Fox News Digital that they saw the victims’ front door, which opens to the first level of the house, wide open around 8.30am on the day of the attack.
Nearly half of Moscow population are University students
The 25,000-person town of Moscow, really, is centred on the university, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn writes.
Set over 1,600 acres at the southwest corner of downtown, UI is the largest employer around, and its 11,500-strong enrollment accounts for nearly half of Moscow’s population.
Students are scattered around off-campus accommodation, sharing apartments, rental homes, sororities and fraternities.
The victims’ home was among the closest to campus, set on and against a hill amidst other affordable houses and complexes, all with the look of undergrad décor: fairy lights, chipping paint, secondhand furniture and used cars outside.
The King Road residence was known for hosting parties; the roommates even poke fun at themselves for this in TikTok videos.
The hands of the four slain University of Idaho students have been bagged in order to protect any DNA evidence that could be vital to solving the case.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told Fox News that investigators had taken steps to preserve evidence in the hope that it could help lead authorities to the mass murderer.
This included bagging the victims’ hands before their bodies were removed from the crime scene.
At least one of the victims had defensive wounds sustained in the brutal knife attack, authorities have previously revealed.
It is possible that some of the students may have skin or hair from the assailant under their fingernails, forensic experts told Fox.
“When you have an up-close attack like this, the chances are good that the victim scraped at the face or the arms [of the assailant] as they try to defend themselves. So this is an awesome development,” said Joseph Giacalone, retired NYPD sergeant and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor.
Rumours swirl around bodycam footage from night of Idaho murders despite Moscow police confirming no link
Rumours continue to swirl around body-camera footage recorded on the night four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered - despite police confirming days ago that the video was unrelated to the killings.
Last week, Moscow Police shut down speculation around the footage that showed an officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November.
The department told The Independent at the time that the incident on the footage - described as an “alcohol offense” was in no way connected to the murders. Police also said that a white car in the background was not the vehicle investigators are seeking information about — a conspiracy then proliferating on Reddit channels that have amassed more than 134,000 members.
“Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the footage, they have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related,” Moscow Police said.
Investigators are ‘interviewing anyone, in any way, that could know what happened that night’
Pressed on the specifics of the investigation by NewsNation on Monday, Moscow Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson said that while the department understands the public interest in the case, the priority was to ultimately obtain justice for the families.
“Rest assured, we are interviewing anyone, in any way, that could know what happened that night,” Ms Johnson said.
“We understand these questions ... how hard it is for the families not to have [answers.] But again ... we have to make sure we are using the information for the integrity of the case to make an arrest and ultimately go to trial and get justice.”
Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals gruesome details about Idaho murder victims’ stab wounds
Four weeks after the 13 November slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, father Steve Goncalves recounted a conversation where he asked Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt how many times the students were stabbed.
“She says, ‘Sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” Mr Goncalves told Fox News Digital.
“She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out.”