✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The father of one of the four University of Idaho murder victims has ramped up public frustration with police, accusing them of telling him to “shut up” about the case in the media.

The heightened tension comes as the investigation into the brutal 13 November stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin enters its second month with no signs of a breakthrough.

Kaylee’s parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves demanded answers and hit out at police for not sharing more details with the family in an ABC News interview on Wednesday.

Mr Goncalves - one of the loudest family voices in the media - suggested he’s been admonished for airing information not previously disclosed by police.

“Imagine if you’re a parent, and you have pertinent information to this, like that. You’re asking me to just shut up. It’s not going to happen,” he said.

His comments followed frenzied speculation over surveillance footage which purportedly showed a white car speeding past a Moscow gas station near the scene on the night the students were killed.