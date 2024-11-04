The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Illinois man was arrested after he alleged assaulted an election judge at a township office while early voting was in session.

Daniel Schmidt, 24, alleged punched an election judge in the face after he was told to wait in line for his turn to vote.

Police responded to a call at the Orlando Park Township Office around 11am where they found Schmidt being detained by several people inside.

He allegedly tried to cut the voting line, which caused the election judge to ask him to return to the back of the line. When he allegedly tried to push past the judge, he was stopped again. Schmidt allegedly began cursing at the judge before punching him, knocking his glasses off his face.

Bystanders reportedly grabbed him and restrained him until police arrived on scene. Police said Schmidt allegedly resisted arrest.

Once he was taken into custody, Schmidt was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a victim over 60, two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, and several misdemeanors.

He was held in jail overnight and was summoned to a detention hearing on Monday.

Late last month, a man in Texas was arrested after he allegedly punched a poll worker who instructed him he could not be on the premises while wearing a Donald Trump hat.

Texas is one of 21 states that bans any kind of political apparel at polling places.

The alleged attacker, Jesse Lutzenberger, 63, was arrested on October 24 and has been charged with a third-degree felony. He was held in jail on a $30,000 bond.