Gunfire at deadly Illinois Halloween party leaves 2 dead and dozens injured

At least two people died and a dozen others were injured in a gunfire that broke out at a Halloween party in Illinois.

The shooting took place at 12:39am on Sunday at a house on Jackson street in Illinois’s Joliet Township, where at least 200 people had gathered for the party, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

A hundred people were seen fleeing the scene by one of the Will County sergeants on duty at the area after the official heard 10-12 shots ring out.

Soon after, more officers and first responders rushed to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the shots were fired from an elevated spot on a porch, looking down on a crowd of people gathered in the backyard of a house, near a DJ booth.

“Everyone was there having fun, and all of a sudden as we’re dancing on the back patio, shots started going off from the porch,” a witness told ABC News.

The reason behind the firing has not been stated so far by the officials. At least two shooters were identified by witnesses, said the statement from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators probing the gunfire said they heard additional shots in the area where first responders were aiding the victims.

The two people who died from the firing have not been identified by officials, said the statement from the sheriff’s office.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence,” the statement said.

“If anyone has information, cellphone pictures or video of the party, or potential suspect information, you are urged to contact the Will County sheriff’s office,” it added.