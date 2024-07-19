Support truly

An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a Black woman after he shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water at her home had stopped his partner from helping her, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Sonya Massey, 36, was shot dead in her Springfield home after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible prowler in the early morning hours of July 6.

Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson, 30, who is white, was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that when Grayson and his partner responded to Massey’s home, Grayson allowed her to move a pot of water heating on the stove, but as she set it on a counter, Grayson then “aggressively yelled” at Massey over the pot and pulled his 9mm pistol.

Sonya Massey was shot in the face on July 6 after calling 911 ( Facebook )

Massey then asked what the deputies were doing, to which Grayson responded, “Getting away from your hot, steaming water.”

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey said twice, according to the documents reviewed by NBC News.

Grayson responded, “I swear to God. I will shoot you right in your f------ face.”

When Grayson drew his service weapon and ordered her to drop the pot, she let go, then crouched below a line of cabinets, and declared “I’m sorry” before being shot in the face, prosecutors said.

Grayson did not render aid to Massey and discouraged his partner from getting his medical kit because he thought her injury was too severe, according to the court document filed in support of keeping Grayson in custody without bond.

Sean Grayson has been fired from the sheriff’s office after being charged with murder in Massey’s death ( Sangamon County Sheriff's Office )

“The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Rodgers wrote. Grayson “at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey.”

No one argued with the state’s contention that body camera footage of the incident upheld the first requirement in ordering Grayson detained — that there is a strong presumption that the actions alleged in the indictment occurred.

Authorities said they plan to release the body camera footage publicly Monday.

Defense attorney Dan Fultz had argued for Grayson’s release, insisting the deputy is not a threat to the community because he was compliant and turned himself in within a half-hour after his arrest warrant was issued.

He said the Army veteran owns a home in Riverton, a community just east of Springfield, with his fiancee, whom he plans to marry this fall. His detention would pose a burden on the county, he said, because he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer last fall that requires special medical treatment.

Fultz asked for Grayson’s release on condition that weapons be removed from his home, that he undergo a mental health evaluation, and be put on around-the-clock electronic monitoring.

Sean Grayson and his partner responded to Sonya Massey’s home in Springfield after she called 911 about a possible prowler ( AP )

But County Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin decreed that Massey, weighing about 110 pounds, posed no threat to the 6-foot-3, 228-pound Grayson, who was armed and accompanied by another deputy, and after shooting her refused to render aid.

At the hearing, Cadagin denied Grayson’s pretrial release.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Massey’s family, said the charges were a “step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy.”

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey and her family.

Donna Massey mourns the loss of her daughter, Sonya, who was shot and killed by a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy on July 6 ( via REUTERS )

“I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said after the indictment.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Wednesday that Grayson was fired because it is evident that the deputy “did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards... With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences.”

Grayson had been with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department about 18 months after serving as an officer with several other police agencies in central Illinois for about seven years before that, The Associated Press reported.

He is due back in court on August 26.