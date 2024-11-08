Wife of county judge accused of shooting him dead during domestic dispute

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The wife of an Illinois judge was arrested after he was found fatally shot to death outside the couple’s home.

Officials say that County Circuit Judge Michael Valentine, 41, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at the property in Edwards County.

Police say that the victim’s body was found lying outside the home in Albion, Illinois. His wife, Megan Valentine, 44, was arrested and charged with his murder.

Court records state that she has been charged with three counts of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

The judge was in the second year of a six-year term as a judge.

“On behalf of all of the judges of the Second Judicial Circuit, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Edwards County Resident Judge Michael J. Valentine,” said the office of the Chief Judge of the Illinois Second Judicial Circuit.

Illinois judge Michael Valentine found shot to death at home ( Village of Orland Park, Illinois )

“Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.

The suspect was booked into Edwards County Jail and made her first court appearance on Thursday.