New Jersey imam in critical condition after shooting outside mosque
An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.
The shooting occurred Monday morning near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.
First responders rushed the imam to University Hospital, where he was received in critical condition.
Police were spotted gathering outside the entrance of Masjid Muhammad mosque a few hours later, according to CBS News.
No further details on the suspect or the motive in the shooting have been made available.