Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Jersey imam in critical condition after shooting outside mosque

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 03 January 2024 16:15
(The Independent)

An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.

The shooting occurred Monday morning near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.

First responders rushed the imam to University Hospital, where he was received in critical condition.

Police were spotted gathering outside the entrance of Masjid Muhammad mosque a few hours later, according to CBS News.

No further details on the suspect or the motive in the shooting have been made available.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in