Man accused of impersonating federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence

A man accused of impersonating a federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence and had Pakistani and Iranian visas.

One of the two men arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officials and giving real Secret Service agents gifts and free apartments in Washington, DC claimed to have links to Pakistani intelligence.

He also had visas showing that he travelled to Pakistan and Iran, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested on Wednesday. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in the southeastern part of the US capital, where the men were staying and where they had been offering free apartments and other gifts to Secret Service agents and officers.

Assistant US Attorney Joshua Rothstein said in court on Thursday that Mr Ali told witnesses that he was connected to the Inter-Services Intelligence agency in Pakistan and that he had several visas from Pakistan and Iran in the months before prosecutors think the men began impersonating US law enforcement officials.

Mr Rothstein also said that prosecutors think the men were attempting to “ingratiate themselves” and “integrate” with US federal agents and people who worked in US defence.

The FBI searched five homes at the building on Wednesday as well as three vehicles. They found body armour, gas masks, zip ties, handcuffs, door breaking equipment, drones, radios, and police training manuals, according to Mr Rothstein.

They also had surveillance equipment and a telescope, he added.

The FBI uncovered evidence that they may have been making surveillance devices. They also found a binder with information on all the residents in the apartment building, which is home to law enforcement officers, defence officials, and congressional staffers.

The agency also found multiple firearms, including handguns and ammunition, as well as disassembled rifle pieces and sniper scopes, Mr Rothstein said.

Prosecutors say that Mr Taherzadeh and Mr Ali falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security and that they worked on a special task force investigating gangs and violence connected to the 6 January insurrection when Trump supporters laid siege to Congress.

Mr Taherzadeh stands accused of giving Secret Service officers and agents apartments for free. This included a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year.

He also provided iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a television, a generator, a gun case as well as other policing tools, court documents state.

Mr Taherzadeh once offered to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady, according to prosecutors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report