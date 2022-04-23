Teen charged with rape for alleged attack during active shooter drill

A 17-year-old Indiana high school student has been charged with raping a classmate during an active shooter drill.

Keith A. Miller was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery, according to Lake County Criminal Courts records obtained by The Independent.

Mr Miller is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a drill at Morton High School, in Hammond, on 12 November 2021.

According to court filings, a teacher instructed the students to enter a pitch black room just after 8am.

The alleged victim said that Mr Miller bumped into her and asked: “Who is this?”

He then began to touch her without her permission. She recognised Mr Miller by his voice but said they were not friends, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

She told police that she tried to move away from Mr Miller and told him to “chill”, but he was stronger than her and continued to force himself on her.

A police affidavit states that as she tried to get away from him, Mr Miller placed his hand inside her pants and penetrated her with his fingers.

She told police she felt unable to speak out because students were told to remain silent during the drill.

When the lights were switched on, she saw Mr Miller was the only student near to her.

Afterwards, the girl returned to her desk and started crying, and told friends and her mother what had happened, and went to Morton High School’s guidance office.

She was then taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.

A witness spoken to by police who was in the room during the drill said she heard Mr Miller ask “Who is this?”

She also recalled the alleged victim saying “stop touching me” in an agitated voice.

Several other witnesses said the girl had told them of the assault.

Mr Miller’s bail has been set at $50,000.