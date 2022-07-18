At least two people dead after shooting at Indiana shopping mall

At least two people were killed and three wounded after a gunman opened fire at an Indiana shopping mall, officials say.

The violence unfolded at the Greenwood Park Mall south of Indianapolis at around 6pm on Sunday, according to WTHR-TV.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police tweeted that its officers were assisting Greenwood police with the incident and that there were “multiple casualties,” but “no known ongoing threat.”

The shooter is also dead, according to the news station.

People inside the mall at the time of the shootings said that they heard around 20 gunshots coming from the food court.

Law enforcement units are sweeping the mall to make sure there are no other wounded individuals or anyone still sheltering in place. Investigators have not yet commented on a motive behind the shooting.

“If anyone was a witness to the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, please go to the Greenwood Police Training Center,” Greenwood Police Department posted on Facebook.

One shop worker told WRTV that she was closing the store when she heard the shooting.

“I was really, really scared. I wanted to close the gate but people kept running at me and I just kept letting people in and in and waiting but it was like really scary because I have three kids at home and I just wanted to get home,” she told the station.