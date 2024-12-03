The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Indiana man who stepped outside to retrieve packages outside his home was shocked to discover two kidnapped babies in a roadside ditch.

Robert Deane spotted the two infant girls, aged 4 and 5 months old, wrapped in a blanket in their car seats just outside his Indianapolis property, reported CBS4 .

“One of them was screaming, so I immediately grabbed the car seats and brought them inside. We got them warmed up and called 911,” he told the outlet.

Police say that the girls had been inside a stolen vehicle before Deane found them on Monday morning.

The IMPD told The Independent on Tuesday that the investigation remains ongoing and they would not be releasing any further details at this time.

open image in gallery IMPD issued an urgent appeal for the stolen vehicle a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata (pictured) on Monday ( Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department )

In a report with CBS4, IMPD Sergeant William Young said: “We will continue to gather information as to why those two infants were inside of that vehicle left alone.

“Our main priority as you know was to be able to find those two infants.”

The shocking discovery came after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was pursuing a stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the two children in the back, issuing an appeal on X .

The statement read: “IMPD is seeking the community’s help in locating the following vehicle that was stolen with a 4-month-old and 5-month-old child in the back.

“The plate number on the vehicle is 364CMU. If you see this vehicle, please call 911 immediately.”

A manhunt is still underway for the kidnapper who fled in the stolen vehicle and the police department announced that it had located the stolen car on Monday evening.