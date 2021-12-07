Catfishing profile may be connected to double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, police say
Indiana State Police are seeking information on the fake account ‘anthony_shots,’ which they say was used to lure in underage girls
Police believe the unsolved murders of two Indiana teenagers may be related to a fake social media profile used to lure in teen girls.
“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” Indiana State Police said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.