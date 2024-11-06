Mom shot dead as she tried to help her daughter move out of ex’s home, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mom was shot dead while trying to help her daughter move out of an ex-boyfriend’s home and now he faces murder charges.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Des Moines, Iowa.

There, they found Ruth Sue Ann Robinson, 45, and her husband, Tony Ray Robison, 52, with gunshot wounds, according to the Des Moines Register. They were both taken to the hospital, where Robinson died.

Tony Ray Robinson remains in critical condition as of Monday.

Ruth Sue Ann Robinson, 45, was shot dead as she tried to help her daughter move out of her ex’s home. Hamza Smajlovic, 24, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting ( Polk County Sheriff’s Office )

Deputies charged Hamza Smajlovic, 24, in connection to the shooting and he was arrested at the scene. Robinson was shot in the head while her husband was also hit as Smajlovic fired a 9mm pistol into a residence at his ex-girlfriend, according to police. Two other victims were also in the home at the time of the shooting. The ex had recently ended the relationship with Smajlovic and was in the process of moving out of his home, which is where the shooting happened, according to the Register. Robinson and her husband were at the home to help her move out.

Robinson was at the home along with her husband, who was also shot and was in critical condition as of Monday ( Polk County Sheriff’s Office )

Smajlovic was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in an Iowa jail on $750,000 bond.