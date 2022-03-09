Two people arrested after fight escalates to gunfire in Iowa hospital emergency room

A shooting at an Iowa hospital left one man wounded and both he and the shooter in police custody.

The incident occurred at Genesis West Hospital in Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the hospital, where they found G'sani Bogan, 21, fighting with Fasheed Rush, 19, in the emergency room's lobby.

KWQC reports that Mr Rush reportedly punched Ms Bogan, prompting her to allegedly grab a gun and fire it twice in the lobby. Ms Bogan and Mr Rush reportedly fought over control of the gun in the lobby before the shots were fired.

Police claim one of the bullets hit Mr Rush in the leg. The hospital's lobby was also damaged in the shooting.

According to police, there were multiple other people in the lobby, but there were no other reported injuries.

The hospital's security force contacted the Davenport police and removed other patients from the waiting area to keep them safe.

Police detained both Mr Rush and Ms Bogan after what they called a "rapid response." Law enforcement praised the hospital's staff for enacting a lockdown, which they said had a "positive impact" protecting the rest of the hospital's visitors and patients.

“We are grateful to our Genesis security staff and Davenport Police Department’s quick response and are working closely with police as they conduct their investigation,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said it was going to review its security protocols and offer counseling support for employees and patients who were impacted by the shooting.

"A disturbance involving a firearm took place at our GMC-Davenport West Campus Emergency Department lobby early this morning. While this incident occurred inside our Emergency Department lobby, this unfortunately could have happened anywhere in our community, as we live in a time where violence is all too common," the hospital said in a statement released following the shooting. "Our Genesis security staff, health care professionals, and Davenport police heroes swiftly took actions to protect those in the vicinity of the Emergency Department lobby."

Ms Bogan later admitted to police that she fired the gun.

She has been charged with willful injury, reckless use of a firearm, and carrying weapons. Her bond was set Wednesday at $5,000, cash-only. Her preliminary hearing is 18 March. If she is convicted, she could face five years in prison on the willful injury charge and two years in prison for using a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime.

Mr Rush was charged with simple assault.