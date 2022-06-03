Man shoots two women and himself moments after Biden’s gun control speech

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 03 June 2022 14:25

Related video: Biden calls for tougher gun laws following series of mass shootings: ‘How much more carnage?’

A man shot and killed two women before killing himself outside a church in Iowa shortly after President Joe Biden’s primetime speech in which he urged the passage of stricter gun control legislation.

The three deaths come after a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Another two people were wounded during another shooting on Thursday. The victims were at a burial ceremony in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist church east of Ames, a city located 37 miles (60km) north of the state capital Des Moines.

The chief deputy of the Story County sheriff’s office, Nicholas Lennie, said a church programme was taking place inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Recommended

Church Shooting-Iowa

(The Des Moines Register)

Church Shooting-Iowa

(The Des Moines Register)

Mr Lennie said all three people were dead when officers got to the scene. He added that he was unable to reveal if they were connected to each other or divulge their identities.

“This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident,” he said.

The shooting occurred shortly after Mr Biden pushed Congress to act on gun control in a primetime speech from the White House.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in