Man shoots two women and himself moments after Biden’s gun control speech

A man shot and killed two women before killing himself outside a church in Iowa shortly after President Joe Biden’s primetime speech in which he urged the passage of stricter gun control legislation.

The three deaths come after a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Another two people were wounded during another shooting on Thursday. The victims were at a burial ceremony in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist church east of Ames, a city located 37 miles (60km) north of the state capital Des Moines.

The chief deputy of the Story County sheriff’s office, Nicholas Lennie, said a church programme was taking place inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Church Shooting-Iowa (The Des Moines Register)

Mr Lennie said all three people were dead when officers got to the scene. He added that he was unable to reveal if they were connected to each other or divulge their identities.

“This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident,” he said.

The shooting occurred shortly after Mr Biden pushed Congress to act on gun control in a primetime speech from the White House.

