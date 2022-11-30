Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man robbed of 300 iPhones on his way to car after leaving Apple store

Victim was known to regularly bulk purchase iPhones to resell at his store

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 30 November 2022 19:43
At least one killed after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts

A man was robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones moments after walking out of Apple’s flagship New York City store on 5th Avenue.

The 27-year-old had purchased 300 iPhone 13s from the 24-hour Apple store and was walking back to his car at 1.45am when another car pulled up alongside him, 1010 Wins reported.

Two men got out of the car and demanded he hand over three large bags containing the iPhones, the NYPD said.

When he refused, the muggers punched him in the face and snatched one of the bags containing 125 iPhones before driving off, according to police.

Recommended

The victim regularly made large purchases of iPhones to resell at his store, was not seriously injured, 1010 Wins reported.

He was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

No description of the suspects was available.

The victim had just purchased 300 iPhones at an Apple store on NYC’s 5th Avenue

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for further information.

On 21 November, a driver crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Boston, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

A suspect, Bradley Rein, is being held on $100,000 on charges of reckless homicide.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in