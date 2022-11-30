Man robbed of 300 iPhones on his way to car after leaving Apple store

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man was robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones moments after walking out of Apple’s flagship New York City store on 5th Avenue.

The 27-year-old had purchased 300 iPhone 13s from the 24-hour Apple store and was walking back to his car at 1.45am when another car pulled up alongside him, 1010 Wins reported.

Two men got out of the car and demanded he hand over three large bags containing the iPhones, the NYPD said.

When he refused, the muggers punched him in the face and snatched one of the bags containing 125 iPhones before driving off, according to police.

The victim regularly made large purchases of iPhones to resell at his store, was not seriously injured, 1010 Wins reported.

He was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

No description of the suspects was available.

The victim had just purchased 300 iPhones at an Apple store on NYC’s 5th Avenue (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for further information.

On 21 November, a driver crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Boston, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

A suspect, Bradley Rein, is being held on $100,000 on charges of reckless homicide.