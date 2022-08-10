DOJ charges Iranian man who plotted to kill former Trump advisor John Bolton

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been charged by the US Department of Justice with an alleged plan to assassinate former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi, 45, stands accused of trying to pay $300,000 to others for them to kill Mr Bolton either in Washington, DC or in Maryland, the Justice Department (DOJ) said.

Mr Poursafi is still at large overseas, DOJ noted. If he’s located and subsequently convicted, he could spend a decade behind bars and face a fine of up to $250,000 for using “interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire”, according to DOJ.

He could also face 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for “providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot”.

Officials said the assassination plot would have been a retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 by the US military in an airstrike in Baghdad.

The corps is a branch of the Iranian military.

Mr Bolton was the national security advisor in the Trump administration for 17 months. He left the White House in 2019 after reportedly having a dispute with then-President Donald Trump over if sanctions on Iran should be removed as a way to negotiate, The Washington Post reported.

Mr Bolton didn’t believe that sanctions should be lifted. He was the person behind the administration’s efforts to impose economic sanctions and escalatory threats of retribution for Iran’s suspected support of terrorists.

The aim was to push the Iranian economy to its knees to such an extent that the country’s leaders would feel that they had to negotiate away their nuclear endeavours as well as their missile technology, according to The Post.

In a statement in response to the plot, Mr Bolton said that “while much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States”.

“Their radical, anti-American objectives are unchanged; their commitments are worthless; and their global threat is growing,” he added.

Mr Bolton, 73, strongly supported the war in Iraq started in 2003, serving in the George W Bush administration in positions overseeing arms control and later as the UN ambassador between 2005 and 2006.

After leaving the Bush administration, Mr Bolton joined conservative think tanks in Washington, DC. He also worked at a private equity firm and appeared on Fox News as a contributor.

More follows...