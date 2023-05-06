Teen fatally shot at after-prom party in Texas

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old was shot dead at an after-prom party in Texas on Saturday morning after he exchanged gunfire with the father of another partygoer, officials said.

The deadly shooting occurred at about 1.30am in the 8500 block of Majesticbrook Court in Copperfield, northwest Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Isaac Zetino, was attending the party at a friend’s home when the father of a teenage girl showed up and began arguing with him and another juvenile, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Zetino and the unnamed man both pulled out handguns and began firing, they said.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Zetino gravely wounded from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Around 100 teenagers were present at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Sheriff Gonzalez said in a Twitter post the father was cooperating with authorities, and claimed he had acted in self-defence.

“This statement was corroborated by findings at the scene,” he said.

No charges have been announced and the investigation is continuing, Sheriff Gonzalez added.

The case will be presented to a grand jury to determine any possible charges, he said.