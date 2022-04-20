Child rape suspect who escaped after biting police captured in stun-gun arrest

A 22-year-old man alleged to have raped the four-year-old twin girls of his foster family has been arrested after a manhunt in New York.

Isiah John Metz is facing 115 sex-offence related charges in Pennsylvania, plus charges in New York of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

He was arrested in Yonkers, just north of New York City, with the use of a stun gun after allegedly avoiding capture at a Midtown homeless shelter by biting one officer in the arm and punching others in the head, according to the New York Post.

Police sources told the outlet that Mr Metz is wanted for the rape of twin four-year-old girls after he was adopted into a foster family in York County, Pennsylvania.

Newberry Township Police Department in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania, have charged Mr Metz with 115 offences, according to court records.

They include three counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child under 12, two counts of indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, one count of aggravated indecent assault, and one count of indecent assault.

Mr Metz is also facing 50 counts of child porn and 50 counts of sexual abuse of children.

He is also on parole for allegedly assaulting another police officer in Pennsylvania, according to CBS News.

Fugitive task force officers received a tip that Mr Metz was at the Antonio Oliveri homeless shelter, on West 30th Street near Eighth Avenue, on Tuesday, the outlet reported.

The New York Police Department’s warrant squad and a Department of Investigation state trooper arrived at about 4.15am local time on Tuesday morning.

Mr Metz was later arrested on Tuesday evening and hospitalised before being booked in New York.