Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified military documents, has accepted a plea agreement with the court.

Mr Teixeira, 22, appeared in Boston's federal courthouse on Monday morning. He was arrested approximately one year ago. He is facing six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defence information, which — under the Espionage Act — each carry a sentence maximum of 10 years in prison. Under his plea agreement, Mr Teixeira will serve 16 years in prison.

The classified documents that he allegedly shared reportedly detailed Russia's ground war in Ukraine and contained other defence and national security secrets.

Mr Teixeira reportedly had access to those documents via his work in the 102nd Intelligence Wing. He worked with the unit at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts. While there, he reportedly accessed the classified files and then shared them with his gaming friends on Discord.