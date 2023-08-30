✕ Close Ron DeSantis booed by mourners at Jacksonville vigil after racist shooting

Police have released the 911 call made by the father of the Jacksonville gunman who murdered three Black people in a racist attack.

Ryan Palmeter killed Anolt Laguerre Jr, 19, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, and 52 year-old Angela Carr with a na AR-15 rifle and handgun that he had covered in Nazi swastikas.

The 62-year-old father of Palmeter can be heard telling an emergency dispatcher that his son has stopped taking his psychiatric medicine.

Earlier it was revealed tat the gunman may have originally planned to target a different store.

Surveillance footage shows the gunman arriving at a Family Dollar store at around 12.23pm on Saturday.

Dressed in a mask, he held the door open for Black customers entering and exiting and briefly entered but then left without carrying out an attack.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told reporters in a press conference that the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, then went to Edwards Waters University where he was turned away by a security guard.

He then went to the Dollar General store – around a mile from the first store – where he shot and killed three people: Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

As details emerge about the shooting, governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire in the wake of the gun violence in the state where he has loosened gun laws.

At a vigil on Sunday, the crowd booed Mr DeSantis, forcing him to step back from the microphone.