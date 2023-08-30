Jacksonville shooter’s father said son was off psychiatric meds in newly released 911 call – live
Three killed in mass shooting at Dollar General store just blocks from historically-Black Edward Waters University on Saturday afternoon
Ron DeSantis booed by mourners at Jacksonville vigil after racist shooting
Police have released the 911 call made by the father of the Jacksonville gunman who murdered three Black people in a racist attack.
Ryan Palmeter killed Anolt Laguerre Jr, 19, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, and 52 year-old Angela Carr with a na AR-15 rifle and handgun that he had covered in Nazi swastikas.
The 62-year-old father of Palmeter can be heard telling an emergency dispatcher that his son has stopped taking his psychiatric medicine.
Earlier it was revealed tat the gunman may have originally planned to target a different store.
Surveillance footage shows the gunman arriving at a Family Dollar store at around 12.23pm on Saturday.
Dressed in a mask, he held the door open for Black customers entering and exiting and briefly entered but then left without carrying out an attack.
Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told reporters in a press conference that the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, then went to Edwards Waters University where he was turned away by a security guard.
He then went to the Dollar General store – around a mile from the first store – where he shot and killed three people: Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
As details emerge about the shooting, governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire in the wake of the gun violence in the state where he has loosened gun laws.
At a vigil on Sunday, the crowd booed Mr DeSantis, forcing him to step back from the microphone.
Gunman went to a historically Black college before conducting shooting
The gunman who carried out the shooting at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida first went to Edward Waters University, authorities said.
The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, left his parents’ home in Clay County around 11.40am on Saturday and went to the campus of the historically Black college.
Authorities said it is unclear why he went to the college but when he arrived he refused to identify himself to a security guard and was told to leave.
“The individual returned to their car and left campus without incident. The encounter was reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by EWU security,” the school said in a press release.
How was Jacksonville shooting suspect able to buy an AR-15-style rifle?
The gunman who shot dead three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday was able to buy the weapons he used in the attack legally, despite once having been taken into the state’s care after suffering a mental health episode, law enforcement has said.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Could Florida’s red flag law thwarted the Jacksonville shooter?
Police in Florida took a 15-year-old into custody six years ago for threatening to take his own life, though he was soon released following an involuntary mental health examination, according to official records.
This past weekend, that same person entered a Jacksonville Dollar General as a 21-year-old, wielding a rifle emblazoned with a swastika, and fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack. The gunman, who was white, then killed himself.
Saturday’s shooting raises questions about whether so-called red flag laws in Florida and other states are used effectively. They are designed to seize guns from those in mental health crises, or who threaten violence, before they harm someone.
Florida passed wide-ranging gun-control legislation in 2018, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, that included the red flag law.
Under the red flag provisions, law enforcement can ask a civil court to issue a risk prevention order that bars someone deemed dangerous to themselves or others from possessing guns. They also can’t buy guns while the order is in effect.
The Jacksonville gunman, Ryan Palmeter, had made racist writings discovered by his father after the shooting started. But it isn’t clear whether he earlier made the kind of open threats of violence or engaged in witnessed behaviors that should have led to action under the state’s red flag law.
Asked in an interview Monday if he thought the shooting in his city pointed to some failure of state laws, Waters said “the system did not fail, from what we can see.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
The Jacksonville shooting victims
Three victims, Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, were killed in a shooting that took place over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.
Police release Jacksonville shooting 911 call from gunman’s father
“He left in his car a couple of hours ago,” he says, describing the Honda Element and providing the license plate. “I’m sorry, I’m a little upset,” he tells the dispatcher.
He was then asked if his son had done anything like this before.
“When he was 15, he left a note, a suicide note, and got on his bike and was headed downtown to jump off a building,” he replied.
The father called 911 at 1.53pm EST on Saturday to tell them he was concerned about his son who had left the home several hours earlier.
Officials say that his son had texted him at 1.18pm telling him to check his bedroom where he had left a will, racist writings and a suicide note. The text was sent minutes after he had opened fire in the Dollar General store.
The dispatcher asked the father if his son goes anywhere in particular.
“No, he doesn’t go anywhere,” his father replied. “He flunked out of Flagler College, moved home about a couple of years ago. Had a job for a while at Home Depot and lost that job and pretty much has been living in his room.”
“We do know he’s been receiving psychiatric help, and he’s on meds too,” he added.
”Looks like he stopped taking them,” he said after a question from the dispatcher.
Gunman may have targeted discount stores
Jacksonville County sheriff TK Waters revealed in a press conference on Monday evening that detectives have discovered new information about the gunman accused of killing three people in a racially motivated shooting this past weekend.
The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, previously worked at a similar discount store to the one he targeted.
“We have confirmed that the shooter previously worked at a Dollar Tree store from October 2021 through July 2022 in the OakLeaf area,” Mr Waters said.
The information comes as investigators discovered the gunman went to a Family Dollar store before going to a Dollar General.
“Based off what we saw him stopping at a Family Dollar, him working at a Dollar Tree previously and then him going to Dollar General, that was his intent the entire time,” Mr Waters said.
Family of Jacksonville shooting victim say they don’t want call from Biden
President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday that he has not contacted the families of the Jacksonville shooting victims yet adding that one family said they did not want Mr Biden to contact them.
“Two of [the families] are prepared to be contacted, one does not want to be contacted,” Mr Biden said.
“I’m just letting things settle because everyone deals with profound loss in a different way and it’s important – know from experience, it’s important to try and do it in a way that is most helpful and eases the anxiety the most so I haven’t spoken to them yet,” he added.
Family of Jacksonville shooting victim say they don’t want call from Biden
Three people were killed in a racially motivated shooting over the weekend
