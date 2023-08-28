Ron DeSantis booed at Jacksonville vigil after three killed in ‘racially motivated’ Florida shooting – live
Three killed in mass shooting at Dollar General store just blocks from historically-Black Edward Waters University on Saturday afternoon
Ron DeSantis booed by mourners at Jacksonville vigil after racist shooting
Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled by mourners at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated attack.
Two men and a woman were killed on Saturday by a 21-year-old white man named Ryan Palmeter, who “hated Black people”. The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
As the governor began speaking at the vigil on Sunday, many members of a crowd of over a hundred people booed Mr DeSantis, forcing him to step back from the microphone.
Ju'Coby Pittman, a Jacksonville city councilperson who represents the neighbourhood where the shooting took place, stepped in and asked the crowd to listen.
The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University.
Shortly before the gunman went on a killing spree, his parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.
Sheriff TK Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”.
Jacksonville councilwoman defends DeSantis after booing
When Florida governor Ron DeSantis was booed during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting that occurred over the weekend, Jacksonville councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman stood up for him.
“I wanted the audience to calm down because I wanted him to sit down and I wanted it to be the vent that was for the residents and the community had come together for unity,” Ms Pittman told CNN on Monday.
Ms Pittman became subject to criticism as many felt Mr DeSantis’ appearance was purely political and he deserved to be booed since he has supported loosening gun laws in the state.
But Ms Pittman says her act of defending Mr DeSantis was purely to allow the community and victims’ families to come together and leave Mr DeSantis’ politics out of it.
“That vigil was not about the governor and I will say I do not support any of the stances or policies that the governor have implemented.”
“It was about focusing on the families that was there and the hatred that had come to their community,” Ms Pittman said.
Harrowing video shows Jacksonville shooter launching rampage at Dollar General
Police in Jacksonville, Florida have released the chilling footage that shows the gunman who carried out a mass shooting at a Dollar General store entering the building and opening fire.
The video, captured on CCTV cameras, shows the suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle standing outside of the store where he aimed his firearm at the windshield of a car and began firing rounds.
Authorities in Jacksonville called the gunman’s manifesto the “diary of a madman”
How the Jacksonville shooting suspect was able to buy an AR-15-style rifle
The alleged gunman who shot dead three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday was able to buy the weapons he used in the attack legally, despite once having been taken into the state’s care after suffering a mental health episode, law enforcement has said.
“In this situation, there was nothing illegal about him owning the firearms,” Sheriff TK Waters said, stressing that the weapons had not belonged to the suspect’s parents, who had refused to allow him to keep firearms in their home.
A photo shared on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page over the weekend showed a close-up of one of the guns with at least two swastikas marked on it.
The AR-15-style weapon had “Palmetto State Armory” and “PA-15” engraved on it, with the manufacturer’s website describing the PA-15 model as “our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love”.
While the gunman had no criminal record, he was previously involved in a 2016 domestic incident involving his brother James – who is reportedly now serving a jail sentence for armed robbery – but was not arrested, the sheriff said.
More significantly, he was also held in state custody in 2017 under Florida’s Baker Act, a statute that allows for people to be “taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination” for up to 72 hours if they are considered a danger to themselves or others during a mental health crisis.
Speaking to CNN later on Sunday, Sheriff Waters explained: “If there is a Baker Act situation, they’re prohibited from getting guns.”
Asked why, in that case, the guman had been able to buy them, the sheriff said: “We don’t know if that Baker Act was recorded properly, whether it was considered a full Baker Act.”
The investigation is ongoing but the sheriff’s words appear to outline two possible scenarios – administrative error or a favourable ruling on the gunman’s wellbeing – that might explain why he was allowed to purchase the weapons after having been flagged as a cause for concern and taken in for examination by medical professionals under the Act.
White House condemns Jacksonville shooting
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida that occurred on the same day as the anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr’s I Have a Dream speech.
“Sadly, this day of remembrance ended with yet more American communities wounded by an act of gun violence,” Ms Jean-Pierre said on Monday afternoon.
“We must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America.”
The gunman who opened fire left several notes behind indicating his dislike for Black people and that the shooting was conducted to intentionally target Black people.
“Hate must have no safe harbour, silence is complicity, and we must not remain silent,” Ms Jean-Pierre added before advocating for gun control.
VOICES: Ron DeSantis didn’t listen. No wonder Jacksonville booed him
“Angie Nixon responded to the community’s anger, saying “at the end of the day, the governor has blood on his hands.”
Nixon is right. DeSantis, and the GOP, have created a climate where violent, racist terrorists have the means and inspiration to commit horrific acts of violence against Black people and other marginalized communities. An increasingly rabid gun rights movement has been cultivated, and with it rabid racist rhetoric, because of what?
A political advantage to capitalize on paranoia and hate. And when followers are fed this diet, the result is a political movement that encourages acts of racist political violence.”
Noah Berlatsky writes:
Florida state representative Angie Nixon says ‘the governor has blood on his hands’
The alleged gunman who shot dead three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday was able to buy the weapons he used in the attack legally, despite once having been taken into the state’s care after suffering a mental health episode, law enforcement has said.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Jacksonville father among the victims
Jerrald Gallion, a devoted father and member of the Jacksonville community, is among the victims who were killed in a racially motivated shooting this past weekend.
Gallion, 29, was the father to a four-year-old daughter before he was shot and killed by the gunman at the Dollar General on Saturday.
His family described him as hardworking and devoted to co-parenting his daughter.
“He never missed a beat,” Sabrina Rozier, the maternal grandmother to Gallion’s daughter told The Associated Press. “He got her every weekend. As a matter of fact, he was supposed to have her (Saturday).”
Vice President Harris releases statement on Jacksonville shooting
On X, formerly known as Twitter, vice president Kamala Harris wrote: ”I am heartbroken by yesterday’s shooting in Jacksonville. This act was reportedly driven by racism and hatred, carried out with a weapon of war that should never have been on the streets. These tragedies must stop. We must renew the ban on assault weapons. It is long overdue.”