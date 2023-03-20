Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Colorado dentist has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly poisoning his wife.

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said in a statement. Authorities say he drove his 43-year-old wife Angela to the hospital on 15 March after she began complaining of severe headaches and dizziness.

Her condition worsened upon arrival and she was declared brain dead shortly after being placed on a ventilator. An investigation by homicide detectives later revealed that Angela had been poisoned and a warrant for Mr Craig’s arrest was issued after she was taken off life support.

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said.

“It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

Mr Craig is a dentist at the Summerbrook Dental Group in Aurora. According to his biography, he and his wife share six children.

“His family love the outdoors and are constantly in search of the perfect campsite, mountain biking trail or rock to climb,” the website read.

A friend close to the Craigs told The Daily Beast that Angela had been experiencing headaches for weeks and had been checked at the hospital twice.

Initially, the family believed she had a sinus infection but after her hospitalization on Wednesday, a “third-party” informed police about alleged evidence that she was poisoned, the unnamed friend told the Beast.

“[Mr Craig] has not been around the family much in the last few days ... that led to some suspicion,” they said. “There’s a lot of grief and a lot of anger.”

It is unclear what type of poison is believed to have been used in the crime. A motive in the alleged murder is unknown.

Mr Craig graduated from dental school at the University of Missouri at Kansas City and briefly taught clinical dentistry at the University of Missouri Dental School.

He has practised in Aurora for the last 15 years. According to court documents obtained by 9News, Mr Craig and his dental group filed for bankruptcy in 2020.