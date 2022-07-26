A former Baltimore police officer was shot by his wife at a hotel in Washington DC after she confronted him about claims that he had been molesting children at her daycare facility in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Banner reported the shooting and the man's subsequent criminal charges for child sexual offences.

James S Weems Jr, 57, is facing 13 counts relating to three victims. Those charges include two counts of third-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

Baltimore County police told The Baltimore Banner that they had been investigating the allegations since the beginning of July, but did not provide further details.

According to law enforcement reports, DC Metropolitan Police responded to the Mandarin Oriental hotel on 21 July for reports that a man had been shot on its eighth floor. Responding officers approached the room and began talking with Shanteari Weems, 50, asking her to let them in so they could treat the victim.

She allegedly told police if they entered she would shoot herself.

Ms Weems, who has been married to Mr Weems for five years, owns the Lil Kidz Kastle in Owings Mills, Maryland. She reportedly told police that "he's a child molester”. An hour-long standoff took place, after which police moved into the room and took Ms Weems into custody. Mr Weems was conscious and told police he had been shot in the head and the leg.

According to court documents, Ms Weems claims that teachers and parents has sent her "multiple messages and phone calls" that Mr Weems had allegedly been molesting children at the daycare facility.

Ms Weems reportedly confronted him at the hotel room, which turned into a heated argument. She told police that her husband moved toward her, which prompted her to pull a gun from her purse and shoot him.

Police found a notebook in the hotel room that contained handwritten notes in which the writer says they wanted shoot, but not kill, the man. The notes suggested that the writer hoped to cause paralysis and that the writer wanted "these kids to get justice”. It also contained an informal will in the event the writer was killed.

Ms Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill as well as firearms charges.

Mr Weems was hospitalised following the shooting. He retired from the Baltimore police force in 2008 and has since worked as a private security officer at several companies.