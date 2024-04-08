The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former TV star sheriff from southern Indiana is facing 25 felony charges after he was accused of stealing taxpayer money and blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars on vacations, luxury cigars and plastic surgery.

Jamey Noel, 52, and his wife, Misty, 50, and daughter, Kasey, 27, were charged after authorities found that they had spent as much as $5 million on credit cards Mr Noel had opened in the name of the nonprofit fire agency he ran.

Search warrants revealed the trio had blown more than $300,000 on vacations and travel, $200,000 on tuition and college expenses, $56,000 on cigars, and $25,000 on a small plane. Also, they are accused of spending money on cosmetic procedures, tanning, clothing, and vape products.

The three family members are also accused of receiving more than $3.5 million in income, merchandise and services not reported on their tax returns over five years.

Mr Noel is facing additional individual charges for allegedly buying more than 100 luxury cars using public funds and selling them at a personal profit, as well as using his former deputies as personal errand men and handymen on his private properties during work hours.

Meanwhile, court documents have accused him of having an affair, during which he impregnated Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree, who gave birth to his child.

It is alleged by prosecutors that Mr Noel used funds from the Volunteer Firefighters Association to pay his court-ordered child support.

All three family members have pleaded not guilty.

Jamey Noel and his wife Misty in court ( NBC/WAVE 3 )

Misty and Kasey Noel (pictured) have been charged with several counts of theft and tax evasion ( Fox/WDRB )

In court filings, prosecutors have alleged the family has refused to cooperate with investigators.

Sheriff Noel rose to fame after he appeared on Season One of the A&E show 60 Days In, in which the Clark County prison critically examined its policies and treatment of inmates after volunteers were incarcerated undercover as prisoners for 60 days.

He previously served as a state trooper for 22 years before becoming a sheriff in 2015, according to Inside Edition.

Mr Noel also ran the county’s Republican party in addition to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association.

But his life as a public servant came crashing down last year when Indiana State Police investigators began seriously probing his finances, leading to his arrest last November.

He was initially charged with 15 felonies, with an additional 10 charges, for theft and tax evasion, later added.

Some 50 search warrants have been executed on the family’s home and cars throughout the probe in which police found thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes, including Tom James suits and Ferragamo shoes paid for with the fire nonprofit’s credit cards, and two handguns.

Meanwhile, in March, authorities seized 26 shipping containers filled with $7m of missing military surplus equipment, which state police believe belonged to the sheriff’s department and were hidden by Mr Noel during his time in the role.

Jamey Noel’s case is set to go to trial later this year.