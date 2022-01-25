Prosecutors in the case against Jeramiah Caplinger, who is on trial for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, included a Game of Thrones episode synopsis in court papers to explain one of his social media posts.

As with many of the other rioters who have since been charged regarding their actions that day in Washington, DC, Mr Caplinger left an extensive digital trail of social media posts and text messages.

He was also filmed scaling a wall, entering the Capitol through an unguarded door near the Senate, and is then tracked throughout the building by security cameras.

Prior to January 6, Mr Caplinger had posted on social media alleging that the 2020 election had been stolen. In late December he reposted an image with the headline: “Operation Occupy The Capitol”.

On January 6 his sister asked: “How’s rioting going lol?”, to which he replied: “Greeaat” and “Glad I had body armour.”

In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Mr Caplinger posted an image of what appears to be a soldier from the American Revolution with the caption: “As said by Cersi Lannister ‘I choose violence’.”

Court documents offer an explanation of the statement for those who do not have HBO and may not have seen the long-running fantasy series.

It reads: “Cersei Lannister is a fictional character in the HBO television series Game of Thrones. After being confronted by a group of politically-empowered religious zealots, who warn her that if she does not yield to them ‘there will be violence’, Cersei Lannister responds, ‘I choose violence’.”

“Shortly thereafter, Cersei Lannister used a weapon of mass destruction to blow up one of the largest and most important buildings in the capital city, which at the time contained almost all of the city’s preeminent politicians and religious leaders,” it continues.

“In stating, ‘I choose violence’, Cersei Lannister embraced — and then carried out — mass murder to achieve her political ends. In the context of Caplinger posting this just two days after January 6, Caplinger’s adoption of this quote is alarming and provides insight into his mental state and intent in storming the Capitol.”

Mr Caplinger pleaded guilty to one count of “stepping on, climbing, removing, or injuring property on US Capitol grounds”.

A three-month sentence is sought by federal prosecutors for a number of reasons: he brought body armour with him that day, scaled a wall, and entered office suites, including those of Nancy Pelosi.

Prosecutors argue that his actions and statements after that day also show a lack of remorse, adding that he downplayed his actions to the FBI, and has repeatedly used marijuana despite being admonished by the court.

It is also noted that Mr Caplinger “is a stay-at-home father who has been terminated from five jobs in the past year due to his unwillingness to comply with mask and vaccine mandates”.