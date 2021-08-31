Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.

Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.

Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.

Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.

Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death was ruled a suicide by the Fort Bend County medical examiner.

Gagnier’s family told investigators there was no relationship between her and Accorto, and they suspected she had been stalked on the social media app, according to KHOU.

“At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,” said Richmond police spokesman Lieutenant Lowell Neinast.

“At this point, this is being considered a murder-suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case.”

Ms Gagnier’s Instagram followers included rappers Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Gagnier was killed in the “sickest way” by an out-of-state “stalker” who had been following the model, her sister, London, claimed on Instagram.

And she added: “My heart is gone … My soul is gone.”

Neighbours were also shocked to learn of the killing, which took place in a gated complex.

“This lady did pass away, she was killed and that’s really all we know,” neighbor Field Ledford told the TV station.

“Certainly going to be praying for her family … It’s a tragedy for the whole community.”

And Roderick Shaw added: “What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property.”

“We have the gates, the fence. You got to have a code to get in a code to get out. I’m just in shock,” said Edna Swist.