New bodycam footage shows moment Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife is arrested

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment police arrested Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife for the Microsoft executive’s murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 36, was taken into custody in front of the couple’s children at her Washington state home just before 9am on 17 August 2023 after a year-long investigation.

Bridegan, who was a father of four and a software developer at Microsoft, was ambushed and shot dead in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022 after driving his children home.

More than a year later, half-a-dozen police officers descended on the ex-wife’s home and could be heard yelling “Warrant! Police,” as seen in a bodycam video obtained by Fox News.

A frazzled-looking Gardner-Fernandez was handcuffed and brought out onto the porch in a black t-shirt and pink printed pajama shorts. Someone could be heard asking if they should get her pants while the woman’s mother cries while waiting outside.

She can be heard asking police about her 12-year-old twin grandchildren, “Can I be with the kids, or can you at least bring the kids out to me?”

One of Gardner-Fernandez’s children can be heard asking her mother, “Where are your jeans, mom?”

Another child responds, “I know where they are.”

Newly-released bodycam footage shows Shanna Gardner-Fernandez being led away in handcuffs (West Richland Police Department)

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 36, has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse (West Richland Police Department)

Gardner-Fernandez is escorted back into the house by an officer and then reappears in jeans. She is heard on the video telling her children “I love you” before she is escorted to the police car.

The footage also shows Gardner-Fernandez to a police interview room. She was later extradited to Jacksonville where she faces charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Gardner-Fernandez and Bridegan wed in 2010 and filed for divorce in 2015. The pair shared custody of their twins.

When Gardner-Fernandez filed for a divorce, she accused Bridegan of “disturbing and abusive behaviour” toward their children, and he accused her of spying on him and treating him “in a disparaging manner in front of the children,” according to The Florida Times Union.

Jared Bridegan was dropping his eldest twins off at his ex-wife’s home when he was murdered (Courtesy of Bridegan family)

In February 2022, Bridegan was driving home with his daughter Bexley after dropping their nine-year-old twins when he was ambushed and shot dead in Jacksonville Beach.

Police said after noticing a tire in the dimly lit street, Bridegan got out of his black Volkswagen Atlas SUV to remove a tire that was obstructing the roadway when he was shot at close range, as Bexley sat in her car seat just feet away.

After Bridegan’s death, Gardner-Fernandez faced public scrutiny due to her and Bridegan’s difficult divorce and for not attending his funeral or initially speaking out.

In 2018, she married her second husband Mario. Gardner-Fernandez, her husband Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Tenon have all been charged in the death of the Microsoft executive.

State Attorney Mellisa Nelson said the couple will be prosecuted together. The state is seeking the death penalty.

“Shanna’s arrest ends one horrific chapter of our pursuit for justice for Jared and now we opened a new one. This next chapter will be excruciating. We are confident in the ability of the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement to bring truth to light we expect to see justice carried out to the fullest extent of the law.”